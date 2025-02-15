One of the many things Marvel Studios accomplished in its magnum opus, Avengers: Endgame, was the transition of the Captain America mantle. In one of the film's best scenes, an older Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) appears, with the iconic shield in tow, to pass the mantle to his close friend and partner, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Now, after a Disney+ television show, Sam Wilson is finally poised to begin his big-screen reign as Captain America.

Every hero is mostly judged by their villains. Their ability to physically and morally overcome their opponents helps to better characterize their heroism. Ahead of the release of Captain America: Brave New World, it seems appropriate to take one final look back on the Steve Rogers trilogy, most especially his villain gallery. From one-off physical opponents to villains that challenged Steve on intellectual and moral grounds, these are the MCU's best Captain America villains. This list will rank them based on how prominent they were and how much of a challenge they posed for the Star Spangled Man.

7 Georges Batroc (Georges St. Pierre)

Appeared in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Image via Marvel Studios

By the start of Steve Rogers' second solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he had settled into his role as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent following the events of 2012's The Avengers. Captain America: The Winter Soldier starts with Steve Rogers and fellow Avenger and S.H.I.E.L.D. operative Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on a mission to rescue S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives from a hijacked vessel.

The hijack is led by Georges Batroc, an Algerian mercenary and pirate portrayed by former mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre. Batroc is a former French Secret Service agent highly skilled at hand-to-hand combat. Unfortunately, with only appearing in this fight scene at the start of The Winter Soldier, Batroc is not as memorable as other villains. However, the scene's excellent fight choreography confirmed, very early on, the change in the tone and feel of the film and laid the groundwork for what the Russo Brothers would do with Captain America.