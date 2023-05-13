Marvel fans have a new figure to keep an eye out for as Funko has revealed via Twitter a first look at their upcoming Ant-Man Pop! from their Build-a-Scene line, which recreates the epic airport battle depicted in Captain America: Civil War. Available as an Amazon exclusive, the figure is now up for fans to pre-order and ships out on August 9.

The figure features Ant-Man as he was depicted in Civil War, which featured the pivotal showdown between Team Cap and Team Iron Man over the fate of the Sokovia Accords. Many fans may remember the scene where the character increased his size for the first time on screen, but it appears the figure itself will remain the standard Funko Pop! size. However, the figure effectively captures the character's likeness, with his red and silver colored costume contrasting nicely with his dynamically shaped helmet, which will look fantastic standing alongside the rest of the set.

Ant-Man is just the latest in a growing collection from Funko's Build-a-Scene line, which in the end, will perfectly recapture the epic moment from the beloved Marvel Studios Film. Alongside Ant-Man, other figures available for fans to purchase include Bucky, Hawkeye, and Scarlet Witch from Team Cap's side, and War Machine, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Vision from Team Iron Man. Notably missing from the collection so far is Iron Man and Captain America themselves, alongside Spider-Man. However, announcements of their arrival are likely to be made in the near future, which will round out the remaining collection that fans won't want to miss out on.

RELATED: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Adam Warlock Takes a Stand With Funko Pop Figure

Funko and Marvel's Partnership Remain Strong

Spanning back several years, Funko and Marvel have maintained a steady partnership with tie-in figures coinciding with the releases of hit films. As fans await the arrival of additional figures in Marvel's Civil War Build-a-Scene set, other figures available include various from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from earlier this year. Additionally, Funko also previously revealed another Build-a-Scene set from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which recreates the film's iconic final battle. It remains to be seen if any other build-a-scene sets are expected in the future. However, more Pops are likely to be revealed as future projects, such as The Marvels and Captain America: New World Order, debut in the future.

Funko's Build-a-Scene Ant-Man Pop! figure is now available for fans to pre-order and will ship out on August 9. Check out the official look at the figure below.