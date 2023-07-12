Marvel has unveiled the Falcon figure as the next installment in its build-a-scene series inspired by Captain America: Civil War. The new Pop! marks the tenth addition to the scene with two more figures to go before the scene is finished. So far, the collection has added most movie characters to the line-up including Black Panther, Vision, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Bucky Barnes, War Machine, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man.

The new figure takes the likeness of Anthony Mackie, who played the Falcon throughout the Infinity Saga, before assuming the mantle of Captain America in MCU Phase 4. The pop comes in finished with his red Falcon suit, wings, and eye-gear and comes with a stand to support the flying stance. Now with two more pieces remaining, i.e. Iron Man and Captain America, the iconic scene should soon be complete for the collectors.

The Stellar Cast of Captain America: Brave New World

While Steve Rogers has had his successful stint as the Cap in the MCU, he did pass on the shield to his friend Sam Wilson. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed us Sam’s reluctance to pick up the shield in the upcoming feature, technically the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, Brave New World will give us the first glimpse into Sam’s world after picking up the shield.

The movie has an amazing lineup of actors from old Marvel movies and new. Harrison Ford has joined the cast as General Thaddeus E. Ross, after the passing of William Hurt and will be the new President of the United States in the upcoming feature. Certainly, there will be a lot of tension between the two as Sam fought in Civil War alongside Steve Rogers and was on run with him for quite some time. Given Ross and Sam’s new role as President and Captain America, respectively, it’ll be interesting to see their dynamic. Tim Blake Nelson will reprise his role of Samuel Sterns from 2008's The Incredible Hulk movie, possibly turning into the villain, Leader, from the comics. Reprising the role of Betty Ross from the same movie is Liv Tyler.

Returning from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series are Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres aka the new Falcon, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, confirming another Captain America figure in the movie. Joining them is Shira Haas as Sabra, with Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins in undisclosed roles. Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on May 3rd, 2024. You can check out the new Pop! below and pre-order the action figure here: