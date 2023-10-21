Fans can finally cap off Funko’s latest line of Pop! figures as the company’s official Twitter account has revealed a first look at their upcoming Captain America Build-a-Scene figure from their Civil War set. The figure is currently available for fans to pre-order as an Amazon exclusive.

With striking red, white, and blue colors, alongside the accessory of his iconic shield, the newly revealed figure effectively captures the likeness of the character as he stands in a battle-ready position, facing off against Team Iron Man over the fate of the Sokovia Accords. Being part of Funko’s Build-a-Scene line, the toy is meant to be displayed with additional figures in order to recreate the pivotal scene from Captain America: Civil War, in which fan-favorite heroes battle in the middle of an empty airport.

In addition to the Captain America figure, other pieces of the set that fans can separately look for include Ant-Man, Bucky, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye from Team Cap, with Iron Man, War Machine, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Vision serving as the opposing team. With all figures now available for fans to get their hands on, they can soon recreate one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest moments in their collection.

What's Next for Captain America?

Image via Marvel Studios

While the events of Avengers: Endgame revealed the retirement of Steve Rogers, the mantle of Captain America has been passed on to Sam Wilson, formerly known as Falcon, which was further expanded upon in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, fans will soon experience Sam Wilson’s role as the hero on the big screen as a new film is on the way with Captain America: Brave New World, which is slated to be released on July 26, 2024. Official details on the project remain under wraps, but the film will feature the return of Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, who was last seen in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. Fans may still have awhile to wait before diving into another MCU adventure, but until then, they can embrace the past when Funko’s latest Cap figure hits Amazon.

Funko’s Captain America Build-a-Scene figure is now available for fans to pre-order. Check out the upcoming Pop! toy below.