The Big Picture The kiss between Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter in Captain America: Civil War is arguably the worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The relationship between Steve and Sharon is considered inappropriate and nonsensical, given that Sharon is the niece of Steve's deceased ex-girlfriend.

The fact that Steve ends up with Peggy in Avengers: Endgame makes his relationship with Sharon even more awkward and confusing. Marvel's attempt to ignore their romance only creates more problems.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been frequently criticized for how it tackles romance, but one MCU kiss takes the cake for not just the worst in the franchise but one of the worst in modern movie-making, period. It's rather ironic considering that a Marvel movie holds the title for one of the most iconic kisses, with Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Mary Jane's (Kirsten Dunst) upside down kiss in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man being an all-time great moment in superhero cinema. The MCU moment under question is also memorable, but for all the wrong reasons.

You thought Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) kissing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was too sudden? You thought Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella's (Kristen Stewart) love affair in the Twilight films was awkward? You thought Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Josh's (Paul Rudd) third-act romance in Clueless was borderline inappropriate? Honey, all of those examples pale in comparison to the weird, jarring, and completely unwarranted smooching in Captain America: Civil War.

Captain America: The First Avenger Steve Rogers, a rejected military soldier, transforms into Captain America after taking a dose of a "Super-Soldier serum." But being Captain America comes at a price as he attempts to take down a warmonger and a terrorist organization. Release Date July 22, 2011 Director Joe Johnston Cast Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones, Hugo Weaving, Dominic Cooper Rating PG-13 Runtime 124 Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Steve Rogers Kisses Peggy's Niece in 'Captain America: Civil War'

Of all the movies from the MCU's Phase 3 that have aged the worst, the number one is probably Captain America: Civil War. The final film in the original Captain America trilogy certainly has its high points, such as the introduction of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. However, the admittedly entertaining film has a long list of narrative problems and overall feels less like a "Civil War" and more like a minor disagreement between friends. However, if it's one scene that knocks Captain America: Civil War down an entire letter grade, it's where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) makes out with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

Otherwise known as Agent 13 in the comics, Sharon was introduced as a minor supporting character in the previous film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She has a slightly larger role in Captain America: Civil War, which confirms that Sharon is the niece of Steve Rogers' former flame, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) from Captain America: The First Avenger. As shown in Captain America: Civil War, Steve, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are fugitives on the run for violating the recently ratified Sokovia Accords. Sharon helps the trio out by secretly giving them their confiscated gear, and, to the shock of everyone in the audience, she and Steve share a passionate and "romantic" kiss to say goodbye.

All right, where to begin with this? Well, let's start with the obvious: That is your ex-girlfriend's niece, Steve! If that's not weird enough, Sharon is also Steve's recently deceased ex-girlfriend's niece, who had only died of old age a mere several days before this atrocity happened! The questionable relationship aside, this kiss also feels out of nowhere, as Steve and Sharon have absolutely no chemistry with each other. You can count the number of times they've interacted with each other on-screen on a single hand, and frankly, Steve seemed to have a better rapport with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) if anyone (though she didn't have the best luck with love either).

Oh, and Sam and Bucky aren't off the hook either. Those two weirdos are smiling and approving after Steve and Sharon are done copulating with their sudden and jarring fling. Ew.

Captain America and Agent 13 Were a Couple in the Comics

Close

So, in the aftermath of the Sharon and Steve ship (or "Sheve" for short), we must ask how and why this happened. Believe it or not, Captain America and Agent 13 being a couple is actually accurate to the mainline comics universe of Earth-616. Just like her film counterpart, Sharon is a dedicated S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who grew up hearing stories of Captain America's bravery from her Aunt Peggy. That last tidbit isn't super relevant to the story, but we just included to reiterate further how weird this is.

While not a heavy-hitting Avenger like many of Cap's peers, Sharon has been with her "Star Spangled Man with a Plan" through almost every significant comic conflict. This includes the comic version of Civil War and the Skrull assault in the Secret Invasion. She was even offered the hugely respectable position of Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., yet she declined to continue her career as Agent 13. Eventually, Steve and Sharon's romance progressed into a potential engagement, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. Since then, Sharon in the comics has stuck with the single life and (thankfully) is no longer romantically involved with Steve Rogers.

Is Sharon Steve's Niece?

Image via Disney

The way that Marvel Studios typically handles romances that don't work is simple. They just pretend like they never happened. Remember the time that Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) started a fledgling relationship in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Neither does Marvel because they never even hinted at their romance ever again afterward. That's what Marvel tries to do with Steve and Sharon's ill-fated romance, but this somehow creates even more problems.

As we know from Steve Rogers' conclusion in Avengers: Endgame, the Avenger formerly known as Captain America decides to retire and uses time travel to spend the rest of his days with Peggy after he returns all the Infinity Stones. It's a fitting way to end Steve Rogers' journey in the MCU rather than just kill him off and one that feels appropriate given Steve's well-known love for Peggy. However, there is still a Sharon-sized shadow looming over this supposed happy ending.

Steve and Peggy presumably get married once Steve goes back in time, and we know Sharon still exists in the timeline given her appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This means that not only is Sharon still the niece of Peggy Carter, but she is also the niece of Steve, who is in turn her uncle...Thanks Marvel. We hate it.

Captain America: Civil War is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+