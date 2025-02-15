As Anthony Mackie solidifies himself as the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Chris Evans is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, the iconic Marvel character is on everyone's minds. While it's not confirmed who Evans will be playing in the new Avengers film, I'm excited to see Mackie and Evans back together. Their dynamic in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a joy to watch, especially seeing how Sam Wilson (Mackie) already has the leadership qualities that make him a worthy successor to the Captain America mantle. The MCU's Multiverse Saga is nearing the end of its run, which could see more variants being showcased, like how John Krasinski played Mr. Fantastic before Pedro Pascal was officially cast in the role for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Funny enough, Krasinski was one of the actors who auditioned for Steve Rogers. But he isn't the only MCU actor who threw his hat in the ring for Joe Johnston's Captain America: The First Avenger.
This Marvel Villain Nearly Became Captain America, and I'm Glad That Never HappenedDaredevil
