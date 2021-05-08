In celebration of the completion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night and became the very first guest to participate in a brand new segment of the show - “Dicey Questions.” Considering I always roll into episodes of Ladies Night with far too many questions to ask, “Dicey Questions” is a fun format that keeps me in check - and also gave us an excuse to get a super cool Jurassic Park-inspired Ladies Night dice tower.

I come up with a list of eight questions, the guest rolls the die three times and answers those three questions. During the game, VanCamp told us a bit about what “making it” in Hollywood originally looked like and also named some MCU unsung heroes, but she also rolled our “High/Low” category, calling for an audition high and also an audition low.

VanCamp opted to begin with the audition low, which couldn’t be narrowed down to one specific experience, but rather, the process overall. Here’s how she put it:

“I’ll start with low because I feel like auditioning in general just feels like a big low. It’s so unnatural. I’m a very shy person by nature and so that process for me has always been the absolute worst part of this job. So, so many nights fretting over the process, over remembering lines. It’s really strange because when I’m at work, all of that goes away, but the auditioning process just has never ever been easy for me, so all of them!”

No, auditioning might not be the most pleasant component of the gig, but VanCamp also noted that some auditions can go beyond feeling like auditions and become work sessions. Those are the special ones.

“I think the nicest moments within that process are when you just abandon all of that worry because whoever it is in that room has made you comfortable or you just let go of all that fear. And often that has to do with the general vibe, and that’s happened several times as well where it just becomes kind of like a work session and you leave feeling creatively fulfilled rather than just like a pack of nerves, which is usually what it feels like.”

From there, VanCamp did go on to name one especially positive audition experience and it happened to be her screen test for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Here’s how she described it:

“So there have been many highs! One that comes to mind as a really great experience was my screen test with Chris Evans that I did years and years ago for the first Captain America that I was a part of. And I remember being very nervous and wondering why I was there, and all of those things that go on in your head. The Russo brothers were there, I believe Nate Moore was there from Marvel and Chris obviously, and everyone was really lovely and I remember leaving feeling like, that just felt very nice and everyone was so kind, and kind of set up my general feeling about being a part of those films and the MCU in general.”

What better way to kick off your involvement in a long-running franchise? If you’re looking for even more from VanCamp on her experience getting involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her journey from The Winter Soldier to where we find Sharon Carter in Falcon and Winter Soldier, be sure to check out her episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article or you can listen to the uncut version of the conversation in the podcast below:

