We have come a long way from the first Captain America (Chris Evans) movie, when he was just a scrawny but determined boy from Brooklyn, with the former Falcon Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking up the mantle in Captain America: Brave New World. When looking back on Steve Rogers' origin story, Captain America: The First Avenger, one of its notable missteps is in how it seems uncomfortable exploring the full realities of his military life — primarily who he fights with and who he spends his time fighting.

Steve Rogers Fights Hydra in WWII With the Howling Commandos

Image via Marvel Studios

Once Steve Rogers fully becomes Captain America and gets involved in the fight against Hydra agents in World War II, he does so alongside his best bud, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and a team of soldiers called the Howling Commandos. They consist of "Dum Dum" Dugan (Neal McDonough), Jim Morita (Kenneth Choi), Gabe Jones (Derek Luke), Jacques Dernier (Bruno Ricci), and James Falsworth (JJ Feild). They're more or less his glorified sidekicks after their introductory scenes, in which they're allowed to have snippets of archetypal personalities.

Under Joe Johnston's direction, the film aspires to feel like a hyper-polished update of the pulpy 1940s serials that served as the "original" war films, so there's nothing inherently out of place with the Howling Commandos not feeling like "important" characters. But it feels like the film ultimately doesn't know what to do with these characters, and more or less discards them entirely once they've fulfilled their purpose in the climax, not bothering to give them any real resolutions. This has become a common issue throughout the MCU, where they don't seem to have the foresight to effectively use side characters past their immediate story purpose, and therefore are left feeling like forgettable third wheels.

Captain America Fights Hydra in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

Speaking of forgetting, remember how I said that Captain America fights Hydra agents in World War II, and not... you know, Nazis, as would have happened in actual history? That's the other thing that feels like a narrative sore spot, as the film is too eager to go into montage mode throughout its third act to really relish the spectacle of Captain America punching out the Nazi stand-ins. Outside the clever repurposing of Captain America punching Hitler as a stage show meant for publicity, recreating the iconic Marvel Comics cover, we really don't get a moment for the primal joy of watching him sucker punch a Nazi in the spirit of Indiana Jones. The film is more enamored with him doing somersaults and flinging his shield with "cool" CGI explosions, and any combat scenes with Hydra agents feels largely obligatory, in favor of having him go head-to-head with the Hydra leader, Red Skull (Hugo Weaving). It makes the film feel at odds with itself, as the style intentionally hearkens back to a type of film that loved sticking it to Nazis, yet it bristles at the idea of fully making Captain America go for the jugular. Why is that?

'Captain America: The First Avenger' Plays It Too Safe