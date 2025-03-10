As it nears a month of release in theaters worldwide, Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World has passed what could possibly be its final global box office milestone. But Disney will do everything in its power to keep the movie in theaters and help it hit the $400 million mark worldwide. This is largely considered to be the benchmark of success for a big-budget film, and can often be the only thing that separates an under-performer such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from a marginal hit such as Gladiator II. Brave New World accomplished a major goal this weekend, as it struggled to stay afloat at the box office.

With $176.5 million domestically and another $194 million from overseas markets, the movie’s cumulative global haul currently stands at $370 million. Does Brave New World have the stamina to pass the $400 million mark? Only time will tell. Having overtaken duds such as The Incredible Hulk and The Marvels, Brave New World has now passed Captain America: The First Avenger’s $370.5 million worldwide haul. The movie has virtually no chance of matching Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s $700 million-plus global haul, or Captain America: Civil War’s $1.1 billion global haul. That being said, the four Captain America movies have now made over $2.6 billion in combined global revenue.

Produced on a reported budget of $180 million, Brave New World is still among the lowest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history. The movie will next set its sights on overtaking Black Widow’s $380 million and Eternals’ $403 million global hauls. It should be noted that the latter two films were compromised by the pandemic, while The First Avenger debuted 14 years ago. Brave New World marks star Anthony Mackie’s first theatrical appearance as Captain America, a role that he inherited from Chris Evans at the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

'Brave New World' Opened to Poor Reviews