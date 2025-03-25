The MCU's Captain America franchise has soared to new heights, thanks to the success of Captain America: Brave New World. At the time of writing, Anthony Mackie’s big-screen debut as Captain America has grossed just over $400 million, with $192 million coming from domestic and $209 from international markets. This $401 million global total has pushed the Captain America franchise — which was previously led by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers — past $2.6 billion globally. This is enough to lift it over Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man franchise, which currently sits at a global total of $2.4 billion, but it still leaves it short of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor franchise, which stands at $2.7 billion globally. Iron Man is the only franchise that doesn’t have four installments.

Captain America: Brave New World debuted with a smash over Valentine’s Day weekend, earning $88 million during its premiere on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically in only a few days. The first MCU movie of 2025 then experienced a frightening drop of 68% during its second weekend in theaters, falling to $28 million, but it was still enough to earn more than The Monkey and Paddington in Peru. Brave New World recently completed its sixth weekend in theaters and earned $4 million, and the film has still not fallen out of the top five at the box office, but much of this is due to lackluster competition. The biggest debut since Brave New World has been Snow White, the controversial live-action adaptation starring Rachel Zegler, but its $42 million opening failed to reach even half that of Brave New World.

