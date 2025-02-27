Having played in theaters for two weeks, Captain America: Brave New World is trailing all three of its predecessors at the box office. And thanks to lukewarm reviews and audience reception, the film is now pacing behind even Captain America: The First Avenger, which was released 14 years ago. That being said, the film's nearly $300 million global box office haul has pushed the superhero franchise past a major milestone. Captain America is the rare Marvel superhero who has been featured prominently in each of the franchise's five "phases," albeit played by different stars; while Chris Evans headlined the first three films, Captain America 4 is led by Anthony Mackie.

The movie has grossed over $145 million domestically and another $147 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $293 million. By Friday, the film will pass the $300 million mark globally. But thanks to its performance so far, the Captain America series has hit the $2.5 billion mark globally. The average global haul of the franchise, which itself is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, currently stands at $632 million worldwide. The series' highest-grossing entry remains Captain America: Civil War, which generated over $1.1 billion worldwide in 2016, and has often been described as a quasi-Avengers movie, thanks to its stacked cast and epic scale.

The first film was released in 2011, and ended its global run with $370 million. But the MCU wasn't the beast that it has become now, nor was the character as beloved as it became when Evans called it a day in 2019. Directed by Joe Johnston, the first film received mostly positive reviews, but the response to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier was even better. Directed by the Russo brothers, the movie made over $700 million globally. The Russos returned to direct Civil War, whose success helped them bag the gig to direct Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

'Captain America 4' Earned Mixed Reviews