The Big Picture Marvel Funko Pop! is releasing new figures of Captain America and the Hulk, commemorating the Avengers' 60th anniversary.

The figures are based on the classic comic book appearances of the characters and come with Pop! pins.

Both Captain America and the Hulk have had multiple live-action adaptations, with Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo portraying them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Avengers' first appearance in the comics, Marvel Funko Pop! collectors will soon be able to add new versions of two of the team's most iconic members to their collection. Funko has unveiled new Pop! figures of Captain America and the Hulk, based on their classic comic book appearance. The figures also come with Pop! pins. Both figures are set to be released in November.

The Captain America figure is approximately 4.25-inches tall. The Hulk figure is about 4.65 inches tall. Both of the pins are about 2 inches tall and have a black-colored metal blacking. The Hulk was one of the original members of the Avengers when the team was first introduced in The Avengers #1 in September 1963. The original line-up also featured Iron Man, Thor, the Hank Pym version of Ant-Man, and the Janet van Dyne version of the Wasp. Just like in the 2012 film The Avengers, the first villain that the team went up against was Loki. Captain America would later join the team in The Avengers #4. The comic book issue also told the story of Captain America being found frozen in ice, and waking up in the modern world.

Over the years, both Captain America and the Hulk have been adapted in live-action several times. Captain America was played by Dick Purcell in a 1944 serial. However, instead of being Steve Rogers, this version of the character was Grant Gardner. Steve Rogers would later be played by Reb Brown in two television films and by Matt Salinger in a 1990 film. Chris Evans' version of the superhero was introduced in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. In The Incredible Hulk television series, the Hulk was played by Lou Ferrigno and Banner was played by Bill Bixby. Unlike the comic books, Bixby's version of Banner was named David instead of Bruce. Eric Bana played the character in 2003's Hulk, which was directed by Ang Lee. The Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Hulk was introduced in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, where the character was played by Edward Norton. Mark Ruffalo took over the role in The Avengers, which featured the first time Hulk teamed up with Captain America in the MCU.

The Next 'Avengers' Movies

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Fans have two new Avengers movies to look forward to in the future. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to be released on May 1, 2026. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, which will conclude the MCU's "Multiverse Saga." Although Steve Rogers has retired from being Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has taken up the mantle in the MCU. The Hulk has still been active in the universe and recently appeared in a few episodes of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Captain America figure is set to be released on November 6. The Hulk figure will be released on November 10. Check out the new figures below.