Captain America is one of the three pillars upon which the MCU stands. Often considered the First Avenger and born Steve Rogers, Captain America is the de-facto leader of the Avengers and the team's moral center. The character was played since his introduction by Chris Evans, who received a trilogy and played a major role in each of the four Avengers movies. Following his retirement, the mantle passed on to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who came into his own in the role in the 2021 streaming show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Admired for his courage, loyalty, and commitment, Captain America is arguably the best superhero in the MCU — certainly, he's the one that best fits the role. Each of Cap's movies and the one streaming show is a worthy addition to the ever-expanding superhero canon, but that doesn't mean they are all as good, quality-wise. With the future release of Mackie's first solo movie, Captain America: New World Order, it's the perfect time to look back at the character's solo entries in the MCU to decide which is the best.

4 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Captain America's introduction to the MCU is as by-the-numbers as a superhero movie can get. Set during World War II, Captain America: The First Avenger tells the origin story of Steve Rogers (Evans), a meek and sickly yet kind-hearted man who volunteers for an experimental procedure that uses the "super-soldier serum" to transform his body into the peak of human strength and stamina. Taking on the Captain America mantle, Rogers becomes a soldier and enters into conflict with the dangerous Nazi criminal Johann Schmidt, AKA the Red Skull (Hugo Weaving).

The First Avengers is safe but unremarkable. It tells a familiar story, but it does so with confidence and a lighthearted approach, at least. Evans does a ton of heavy lifting here, keeping Rogers engaging and relatable while respecting the character's stoic demeanor. The supporting cast, especially a scene-stealing Weaving and the de-facto First Lady of the MCU, Haley Atwell, add to the film's entertainment value. However, Captain America: The First Avenger remains too predictable for its own good, which only makes it disappear amid the noise of the increasingly expanding MCU. It's a nice little movie, but compared to everything that came after, it can't help but seem forgettable.

3 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

Created by Malcolm Spellman

After years of playing second fiddle to Evans, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan finally stepped into the spotlight in the 2011 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show sees Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Stan) teaming up to fight the radical Flag Smashers, a group of anti-patriots who want to take things back to the status quo set during the Blip. Meanwhile, the Captain America mantle has been passed to John Walker (Wyatt Russell) against Rogers' wishes, leaving Wilson to deal with the consequences.

At the very least, no one can say The Falcon and the Winter Soldier doesn't have interesting ideas. Exploring the political and societal repercussions of bringing back all those who vanished with Thanos' (Josh Brolin) snap is genuinely intriguing, even if the show only does half-a-decent job at it. Mackie and Stan are worthy leads, and supporting players like Russell and a particularly outstanding Daniel Brühl further add to the storyline's gray areas. Alas, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stumbles with its thinly-characterized villains and its indecision to fully commit to a stand. Still, seeing Wilson finally stepping into the role of Captain America feels earned and cathartic. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn't the most rewatchable MCU Disney+ show, but it finally proves Captain America indeed has a life after Evans.

2 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

The third entry into Captain America's cinematic trilogy is more an unofficial Avengers movie than a conclusion to Rogers' big-screen journey. Captain America: Civil War sees a break in Rogers and Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) relationship over the Sokovia Accords, which aim to regulate the Avengers' activities. Meanwhile, Barnes is framed for a terrorist attack by Helmut Zemo (Brühl), prompting Rogers, Wilson, and a group of rogue superheroes to go on the run, pursued by Iron Man's faction.

In terms of scope, ambition, and thematic relevance, few MCU movies outrank Captain America: Civil War. The film is a turning point for Rogers' characterization, finally leading him to abandon his idealistic and somewhat naive persona and adopt a more cynical yet no-less hopeful approach to heroism. The film is also pivotal for the Avengers, effectively disbanding them and setting the stage for the Infinity War against Thanos. Civil War is also among the MCU entries that best blend narrative coherence with fan service, introducing multiple characters and featuring one of the franchise's most famous fight scenes. As previously mentioned, it's not really a Captain America but rather an Avengers adventure; even so, Captain America: Civil War is entertaining and thrilling, and it does advance Rogers' storyline naturally, somehow keeping him front and center despite the immense cast around him.

1 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

In the eyes of many, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is among the best, if not the best, movie in the Infinity Saga. The second entry in Rogers' series features a seismic change in his world. First, he discovers SHIELD, the organization for which he works, has been compromised and infiltrated by HYDRA. Even worse, Rogers' former best friend, the apparently deceased Bucky Barnes, returns as a brainwashed tool of HYDRA, known as the elusive and dangerous Winter Soldier. Faced with a crisis of beliefs, Rogers must find a way to move forward.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is as close to a political thriller as a superhero movie can get. Confident and refreshing, it remains one of the MCU's most tonally distinct and daring efforts. Addressing issues of security, privacy, liberty, and choice, Captain America: The Winter Soldier embraces the character's ties with politics and espionage to present an engaging thriller disguised as a superhero vehicle. Oscar nominees Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson deliver some of their finest work on the MCU in the film, which features major changes to the franchise's structure, mainly the dissolution of SHIELD. It is also the turning point for Rogers' characterization, as he steps away from his simplistic patriotic role and adopts a more complex figure as a defender of justice.

