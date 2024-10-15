Once seen as the "boy scout" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America has become one of the most popular heroes in cinema. Ever since his theatrical debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans has rocked the screen as the star-spangled man and fans have fallen absolutely in love with the character and him. Cap's arc and overall journey are some of the most compelling and interesting in the bombastic cinematic universe.

Indeed, Cap has been a primary cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his major involvement in the universe led to some incredible moments that are absolutely unforgettable. Now that he's officially retired and there's a new Captain America in town, fans of his iteration may be looking to revisit some of his best moments. Thankfully for them, the good 'ol captain has plenty. These are the most rewatchable Captain America scenes in the MCU, proving that he really is the ultimate leader. They will be ranked based on how impactful they are, how much they contribute to his overall arc, and how enjoyable they are.

10 The Train Fight

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

Captain America: The First Avenger is easily one of the most underrated Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and the iconic train sequence is a perfect example of why. It's one of the best, most exciting set pieces in Marvel's Phase One as a whole. As Captain America and his team board a fast-traveling train via zip-line, things get intense as they board and take down the enemies aboard.

This scene is also monumental for the Infinity Saga's overarching story, as it features the supposed "death" of his best friend, Buckey Barnes (Sebastian Stan). It would later come to be revealed that Bucky lived through this experience and was tested by HYDRA, turning him into the Winter Soldier. Still, the sequence is no less exciting, and Bucky's supposed death is no less impactful, especially considering Steven's heartbroken reaction.

9 Taking a Grenade

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

While it may not feature huge action sequences, the time spent with Steve Rogers before his superhuman transformation is some of the best Captain America content there is. Skinny Steve gives viewers a chance to see the heart within America's symbol before the Stars and Stripes are worn over it. When he's being put through Army training as his smaller self, Colonel Chester Phillips (Tommy Lee Jones) decides to test his troops by throwing a dummy grenade onto the field.

When everyone else decides to turn and run, Steve throws himself on top of it to protect his fellow soldiers (the same ones that make fun of him). Over any other moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this one is the perfect example of what makes Captain America so special. Steve may not be facing off with the Red Skull or HYDRA, but this moment is just as rewatchable as the rest because of everything it means to the character.

8 Escape From S.H.I.E.L.D.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the biggest shocks in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the reveal that S.H.I.E.L.D. has secretly been infiltrated by the terrorist group HYDRA for decades. Before learning the truth, Captain America finds himself hunted by S.H.I.E.L.D. after Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) supposed death. The chase leads to an incredible elevator fight, after which Captain America escapes from S.H.I.E.L.D's headquarters on a motorcycle just after taking down a whole quinjet with just his shield.

The setpiece is one of the most thrilling in the entire Captain America trilogy. The hand-to-hand battle between Captain America and the multiple agents within the elevator alone is one of the best fights in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following it up with the captain jumping out of the elevator only to face several vehicles and take them down only made it better. Only Captain America could finish it off by destroying a quinjet with just his shield.

7 Steve vs. Bucky on the Triskelion

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Image via Marvel Studios

The final action sequence of Captain America: The Winter Soldier is full of both high-stakes action and emotion. The battle between Cap and Bucky aboard the falling Triskelion is intense yet heartbreaking. Watching two people who love each other beat one another to a pulp is painful yet exhilarating. At one point, Steve stops fighting as he tries to bring his friend back to the light, refusing to give up on him.

This key sequence is yet another perfect representation of who Captain America is and why he stands out among the rest of the Avengers around him. Cap has an undying loyalty that is put to the ultimate test in this scene, proving that no other figure in the MCU is as unwavering. Even among the action, Steve Rogers holds out hope that his friend is still in there.

6 Captain America & Bucky Barnes vs. Iron Man

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

When it was announced, everyone knew that Captain America: Civil War would be pinning the head titans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), against each other in an epic battle. But while fans thought that they might be facing off over superhero registration, the final battle actually centered on Bucky Barnes.

To tear the Avengers apart from within themselves, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) reveals to Iron Man that his parents were murdered by Bucky Barnes while he was under mind control as the Winter Soldier. Thus, the final battle of Captain America: Civil War is more intimate and primal; two former friends and allies facing out of loyalty, betrayal, and sheer pain. Pinning the two leaders of the Marvel Cinematic Universe against each other is one thing, but making it as emotional as it is makes it even better.

5 Steve Rogers Joins the Infinity War

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

It was a given that Cap's introduction in Avengers: Infinity War would be a cheer-worthy one, but directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo really delivered for fans of the all-American hero. Just when it seems like Vision (Paul Battany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are cornered in a train tunnel and about to be pummeled by one-half of the Black Order, a savior comes in the form of a man on the other side of a train.

Steve's entry in Infinity War had people clapping and cheering all over the world. It's badass, and he intervenes at just the right time. Cap's new rugged and bearded look also adds to his reveal after all the time it had been since he went off the grid in Captain America: Civil War. His entry wasn't just cool-looking, but he and his "Secret Avengers" come in and wipe the floor with Vision and Wanda's attackers.

4 Taking Down HYDRA's Bases

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

When Steve Rogers finally begins taking action as Captain America in his first solo movie outing, a montage features him and his team taking down HYDRA bases all over the map. If there was a scene that truly captures the feeling, spectacle, and overall vibe of 1940s Captain America at war, it's this one.

When one thinks about Captain America before he went down into the ice, these are the types of things that come to mind.

The montage features a ton of great Captain America imagery, like him riding a motorcycle out of an explosion, kicking down doors while firing guns, and, of course, plenty of physics-defying shield action. When one thinks about Captain America before he went down into the ice, these are the types of things that come to mind: Steve working with his Howling Commandos and taking down Nazis all over the world. It's a thrilling and action-packed scene that just feels so right being in a Captain America film.

3 Captain America Wields Mjölnir

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

The finale to the long-running Infinity Saga, 2019's Avengers: Endgame was a once-in-a-generation event, and the film's final battle brought the most hype and excitement through its wild twists, turns and reveals. One of the first huge, jaw-dropping moments is a callback to a moment set up all the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In the second outing of the Avengers, it was teased that there was a chance that Steve Rogers could potentially wield Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) mighty hammer, Mjölnir. So, when things got down to the rope against Thanos (Josh Brolin), Steve decided it was time to take a chance and pick up the hammer to kick some purple booty. Not only is the fact that he can wield it alone cool, but he absolutely wipes the floor with the Mad Titan for a minute, too. It's a thrilling and truly heroic moment that shows how strong Captain America is without making him too overpowered.