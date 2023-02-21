Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has kick-started MCU Phase 5 while introducing the antagonist of the impending multiversal war, in the form of Kang the Conqueror. It’s now only a matter of when before earth’s mightiest heroes assemble to go up against him. Phase 4 introduced and re-introduced many characters, and in the current line up the responsibility to lead now lies on the shoulders of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who will make his big screen debut as Captain America with Captain America: New World Order. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, the actor weighed in on his chances to go up against the big bad Kang.

Steve Rogers passed on his mantle and shield to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame but Sam only came to terms with it in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where we saw him going through a moral conundrum before he actually picked it up and finally took over the mantle. "Sam is the only character without superpowers," Mackie notes. "He's just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I've been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

While Mackie might feel at odds when presented with a foe like Thanos or Kang because he has no superpowers compared to his peers, that also makes him the most unique hero. During Falcon and the Winter Soldier we saw that he can lead from a normal person’s perspective. Given he is human in his approach, that might be exactly something the next group of Avengers need from their leader.

Image via Disney+

What Makes Sam Wilson's Captain America Unique?

As opposed to Steve Rogers, who is a man out of time and is charged with the super soldier serum, Sam is a normal human with a set of wings and military training. Over the course of the last decade, he has seen the world around him shifting and has been a constant companion for Steve. He fought alongside the multitude of heroes in the final battle against Thanos. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we saw the human side of the character as he struggles to get a bank loan and shies away from picking up the shield. These experiences from both worlds and the fact that his superpower is his humanity makes him a better leader, which the MCU needs in the multiversal war. While details about the upcoming Captain America: New World Order are scarce, it's safe to say that Sam will evolve further into his new role.

Captain America: New World Order is set to premiere on May 3, 2024.