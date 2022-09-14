He also spoke about why he was so drawn to the journey of Sam Wilson.

As part of the D23 Expo 2022 presentation for Marvel, fans got a glimpse into the upcoming slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and cast members from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, and Thunderbolts talked about what to expect from their characters in the years to come. Marking Sam Wilson’s first flight as Captain America, New World Order will hit theaters in May 2024 with Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Shira Haas, and Tim Blake Nelson.

After the presentation, director Julius Onah (Luce) briefly spoke to Collider on the press line for this 1-on-1 interview about approaching this film the same way he’d take on any other, why he was so drawn to the journey of Sam Wilson, first meeting with Marvel about 10 years ago, growing up a fan of comics, how immersed he is as they get closer to starting production, the fun of assembling this cast, and the collaborative process with Anthony Mackie.

Collider: How do you wrap your head around even starting a project like this? Where do you begin? Do you approach it the same as making any other film, or is it just insane?

JULIUS ONAH: It is insane, but you start the same way you start every project. What is the feeling, emotionally, that attracted me to this story? What excites me? And for me, I was really drawn to Sam and his journey. When you think about the journey that this character has taken in the MCU and the journey that Anthony [Mackie] has taken with the character in the MCU, I’m really excited to see this man go from a counselor, as an ex-Army vet, to a Falcon, to Captain America, and bring that set of experiences and that point of view into the decision-making that one has to make, as this incredibly powerful character in the MCU. So, it’s starting with that emotional connection to Sam, and then seeing where it takes it.

As a filmmaker, had you tried to do another Marvel project before this one, or did you specifically have your sights set on this character? How did that process work for you?

ONAH: It was organic look. It’s so interesting, I met the folks at Marvel for the first time, maybe 10 years ago. Much like the MCU has its own unpredictable journeys that people go on, those of us in the orbit of it have our own unpredictable journeys, and it was just a convergence. We met each other at the right moment, at the right time, with the right project. Though there were conversations here and there, this was the one where it just clicked.

Do you feel like a different filmmaker now than you did when you first met with them?

ONAH: Oh, absolutely. I’m a very different person with a different point of view on life. You get a little bit older, and you learn a little bit more about yourself and about other people. It’s just one of those things where I’m at a place that telling this story is one that I can bring a point of view and a set of ideas that I’m passionate about. I’m so thankful and grateful that Marvel was open to that, and here we are.

Image via Disney

When you started seeing Marvel movies, did you always have a mindset of eventually directing one, or was that not something you even thought was possible, early in your career?

ONAH: I was such a geek. I read Marvel comics, as a teenager, and I remember going to see the first Spider-Man in 2002 and just loving it. Obviously, the MCU was not around yet, but this genre storytelling has only exploded since then. You just approach it as a fan first. That’s all you can do. And then, as a filmmaker, when the opportunity comes, you take it. But you can’t lose that excitement you have about what these characters mean because what it means to you is hopefully what you can bring to it and how you connect with audiences.

When do you start shooting the film?

ONAH: We start shooting getting into the top of next year.

So, I would imagine that you’re getting a much clearer focus of what it’s going to be and what you’ll be doing?

ONAH: Oh, yeah. We’re already quite busy, putting everything together. As you know with these films, there are so many elements, between the cast and the script and the effects and the stunts. It’s really exciting to be really diving deep into it.

Image via Disney+

What’s it been like to put this cast together? You know who some of your cast is, like Anthony Mackie, but you’re also bringing some new people into it, so what’s it like to fit all of those pieces of the puzzle together?

ONAH: To be honest with you, it’s really fun. There’s a great group already there, and my background is in theater, so I’m always thinking about it as a company of actors. Knowing what Anthony brings, and what Danny Ramirez brings, and knowing what these people all bring to it, you can actually be very purposeful about who you’re adding to the mix to compliment them. It’s actually a dream come true, in some ways, when you’re putting it together.

What’s the process been like for you, working with Anthony Mackie? He’s someone who knows the character better than just about anybody, so is he more of a collaborator than just one of your cast?

ONAH: It’s an incredible collaboration, but it also makes you very confident because you don’t have to necessarily worry about them, just inventing things out of nowhere. They know the character, so you can trust them, as a director, and you can really rely on their instincts. At the end of the day, the life in front of the camera will always come from the actor. So, what a treat to get to work with somebody who knows it better than anyone else.

Image via Marvel Studios

Is there anything that you’re most nervous about with this movie?

ONAH: Making a movie is alchemy. You’re always hoping for the best. The foundation that’s been set in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and having this incredible cast, I just want to meet them where they are because it’s a really great group of people. We have something really exciting to share with audiences.

It’s been really exciting to see how Marvel has embraced each of the filmmakers and really let them have room for creativity.

ONAH: Yeah, absolutely. They’ve been so collaborative and so smart about inviting filmmakers and storytellers. So many of us are all fans too, and that passion is what makes a difference, especially when we’re at a place like D23.

Captain America: New World Order will be in theaters in 2024.