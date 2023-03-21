Cameras are rolling for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) latest adventure, as Captain America: New World Order. According to ScreenRant, production has begun on the fourth Captain America film, which will be part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scheduled to release on May 3 of next year, the movie will also include Tim Blake Nelson and Danny Ramirez in its cast, alongside Harrison Ford, who is joining the franchise in the role of General Thaddeus Ross after William Hurt passed away last year. It is time for Sam to face his first big challenge, after he proved to the world that he is more than worthy of carrying the shield.

Plot details are unavailable at the moment, but considering the amount of characters reprising their roles, it should be safe to say that the movie will follow the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The limited Disney+ series started with Wilson feeling the pressure of carrying the shield, after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave it to him following the events of Avengers: Endgame. When the Flag Smashers begin endangering the population, the world needs Captain America to rescue them, and Sam realized he had what he needed within him all along. Added to that, the fact that he wasn't alone was also of great help.

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) was there to support Wilson in the journey where he defined the type of hero he will be moving forward. After meeting during Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Bucky and Sam developed a fun friendship, going from bitter teasing to honest companionship. When John Walker (Wyatt Russell) gave a bad reputation to the shield over the course of the series, he was no match for the titular duo, who prevented him and the Flag Smashers from potentially hurting thousands of people. But the narrative always made it clear that the main focus was Sam going beyond what he did as the Falcon, with him gaining the confidence to bravely face villains as the new Captain America.

The Captain's Emotions at the Center of New World Order

While precise plot details surrounding the story are yet to be revealed, some of the themes that will be explored in the upcoming movie have already been discussed. During an interview with Collider, Julius Onah, the director of Captain America: New World Order, explained what attracted him to the film, saying: "What is the feeling, emotionally, that attracted me to this story? What excites me? And for me, I was really drawn to Sam and his journey. (...) So, it’s starting with that emotional connection to Sam, and then seeing where it takes it." Sounds like the protagonist is in good hands, with an artist that knows the character and will be sure to take him to the limit.

While you wait for Captain America: New World Order to fly into theatres on May 3, 2024, you can check out the trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier below: