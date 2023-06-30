Audiences are one step closer to experiencing yet another installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Captain America: Brave New World has wrapped filming. According to the movie's cinematographer, Kramer Morgenthau, production for the upcoming sequel has ended, making it extremely likely for the project to be ready for its July 26, 2024 release date. After the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there's a new Captain in town, and he will need all the help he can get when gets himself involved with a threat that could place the entire planet in danger.

After starring in several MCU productions as Falcon, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will shine in his new role as Captain America. AFter the dangerous battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) decided it was time to move with his life, prompting him to make a decision regarding the future of his mantle. The result of that thought process was Wilson receiving the shield, and everything it represents for the people of the Marvel universe.

While the plot for the upcoming blockbuster remains hidden inside of Kevin Feige's office, there are plenty of lingering plot lines spread around the franchise's movies that could be picked up by Wilson's adventure. After the Eternals prevented a Celestial from destroying Earth by hatching from within it as if it were an egg, the corpse of the alien was left in the middle of the ocean. Even if that movie was released about a year and a half ago, the issue hasn't been addressed in any other story set in this world, and a giant alien shell could be of interest for a government known to take over that sort of technology in the past.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Says His Captain America Isn't as "Rash" as Steve Rogers

General Ross is Ready to Rumble

ANother interesting fact about Captain America: Brave New World is the inclusion of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. The character was previously portrayed by William Hurt, but after the actor passed away last year, Marvel knew they had to find someone capable of bringing a new voice to the villain in order to move forward with their ever-expanding narrative. Harrison Ford was cast in the role, making his debut in the film led by Anthony Mackie. Given that the character is also set to appear in Thunderbolts, it looks like the studio has some big plans for the imposing antagonist.

You can check out Collider's interview with Harrison Ford below: