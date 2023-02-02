Harrison Ford is ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or maybe not? During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor jokingly pretended to not know anything about his upcoming role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. The film, which recently added Xosha Roquemore to its cast, looked for a new actor to play Ross after William Hurt passed away last year. After a few months of searching for the new face of the long-time Marvel antagonist, Ford was cast in October, marking the first time the actor will appear in the popular franchise.

During the interview with Colbert, Ford was asked by the talk show host to reveal anything he was allowed to say regarding his role in the upcoming sequel. Colbert proceeded to ask the actor where the film takes place, or how it is that his character crosses paths with Captain America (Anthony Mackie). In a typical Marvel star fashion, Ford played coy and expressed he didn't know anything about the role, and the few things he did know couldn't be shared with the public yet. Colbert gave up and asked Ford to make something up, prompting the Star Wars actor to say his character and Captain America meet "at a disco" in the film.

Captain America: New World Order will take place after the events of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) slowly gets used to making good use of the shield in his new role as Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) stepped down following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Mackie, who was recently seen in new images for the upcoming film We Have a Ghost, will be leading a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for the first time, after playing the role seven times in the franchise.

Ford can be seen next in this summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Directed by James Mangold, the film will be Ford's first time playing the character since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Set in 1969, The Dial of Destiny will feature Indy, joined by his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in order to stop a Nazi conspiracy set against the backdrop of the Space Race. After several delays since its original announcement, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30.

Captain America: New World Order is set to open worldwide on May 3, 2024.