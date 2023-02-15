This week, Marvel Studios’ Phase Five of superhero movies kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As happens with any batch of new movies from the studio, there are a lot of expectations surrounding all upcoming titles, but one of the most anticipated by fans is Captain America: New World Order. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel boss Kevin Feige talked about one of the characters he’s most excited for fans to meet.

Aside from bringing Anthony Mackie to the big screen for the first time as Captain America following the events of the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Captain America: New World Order will also introduce beloved actor Harrison Ford to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross, a role he’s taking over after William Hurt’s passing in 2022. During the interview, Feige commented about the character and, as we all could imagine, had a lot of praise for Ford:

“I'm sure anyone you've ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it's unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he's embracing this role. He's tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He's the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about ‘Air Force One,’ and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in ‘Clear and Present Danger.’ There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson [Mackie]. They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible."

Feige Is Also a Harrison Ford Fanboy

Like every major geek from the 70s and 80s, Kevin Feige is a huge Harrison Ford fan due to the actors’ iconic roles as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, Deckard Shaw in the sci-fi thriller Blade Runner, and Indiana Jones in the unforgettable film series. Feige confessed that he was “jealous” of fellow producer and director Jon Favreau when he was able to cast Ford in the western/sci-fi adventure Cowboys and Aliens, and admitted that casting Ford in a Marvel movie had been his dream for years.

Captain America: New World Order starts filming soon and, according to Mackie himself, the blockbuster will play up the differences between the former Cap (Chris Evans) and the new one. The cast will also feature Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Xosha Roquemore.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 6, 2024.

