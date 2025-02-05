Next week sees the beginning of a new era for Marvel Studios and the character of Captain America. Now officially taking on the mantle of the Star Spangled Man with a Plan, Anthony Mackie is certainly feeling the weight of responsibility, and it's something he doesn't carry lightly. Ahead of the release of the movie, Mackie sat down with Collider's Garrett Blaney to discuss stepping fully into the role of Marvel’s most iconic hero in Captain America: Brave New World. As Sam Wilson takes up the shield in the upcoming film, the conversation naturally turned to the weight of that mantle—especially as the first Black man to officially carry the title of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked about the cultural significance of a Black Captain America in today’s world, Mackie opened up on feeling that responsibility, and also expanded on what he felt was the power of superheroes to inspire across all boundaries.

“I think just anyone taking up the mantle of Captain America, there's a huge responsibility that comes along with that. And my responsibility is not just to Black kids. It's very important for Latino kids to look up and see a Black Captain America. It's very important for white kids to look up and see a Black Captain America.”

Mackie’s perspective went beyond the surface of racial representation, touching on something more universal, which is the idea that heroes are defined not by their appearance, but by the values they embody, and by their actions. Mackie even revealed that one of his favorite superheroes as a kid was someone from the other brand.

“When I was a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Superman. And I'd never been to the planet Superman was from. I never, you know, could be a white dude. But watching him, the integrity of the character made me want to put a sheet around my neck and fly around the house.”

Anthony Mackie Believes The Strength of Superheroes Lies Inside The Characters

Now, that seems like a simple and fun anecdote, but it also highlights why superheroes matter so much in today's world, particularly to the kids of today. They're more than just colorful characters—they also represent things like hopes and dreams, values and ideals. For Mackie, that’s the heart of what Captain America represents.

“So it's about what's inside you,” he continued. “It's about that idea of, when you see it, and you aspire to it, it’s the beauty of humanity that answers that question, not the symbol or the emblem and what you want to put on it. I think, you know, there are problems all over the world. You know, and I think the beauty of mankind is what will fix them.”

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14.