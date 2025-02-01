It's been just over a month since Hot Toys unveiled a new figure for Chris Evans' Captain America based on his appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and now the studio is delivering another collectible from the iconic MCU movie. The official Hot Toys Instagram page unveiled the first images of The Winter Soldier himself, showcasing Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in his second MCU appearance and first as the iconic Hydra villain. Bucky has evolved since Phase 2 of the MCU, now boasting a vibranium arm and an entirely different outfit that will be seen later this year in Thunderbolts*, but the new Hot Toys figure does an excellent job encapsulating his original design while still under Russian command. The figure comes with all The Winter Soldier's classic weaponry as well as a Hydra logo-themed figure stand.

Hot Toys opened up the year by releasing a figure from its only 2024 MCU movie; not long after Chris Evans got his Steve Rogers figure from The Winter Soldier, he also got a new collectible based on his appearance as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, the R-rated superhero tentpole that grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Hot Toys also dipped into another iconic franchise not long ago to drop one of the first figures of the year; Cailee Spaeny's Rain Carradine from Alien: Romulus was gifted a figure which goes well with the previously announced scorched Xenomorph figure. Hot Toys also ventured to a Galaxy Far, Far Away to release a new Darth Malgus figure, bringing the terrifying Sith lord to life like no novel has before.

What’s Next for Sebastian Stan?

Sebastian Stan will be seen later this year again playing Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts*, the MCU flick starring Florence Pugh and directed by Jake Schrier that's due in theaters on May 2. He'll reunite with his Pam & Tommy co-star Lily James for Let the Evil Go West, the upcoming horror thriller from Speak No Evil creative Christian Tafdrup. Stan will also star alongside Renate Reinsve in Fjord, the drama from director Christian Mungui that's currently in pre-production but does not yet have an official release date.

The Winter Soldier Hot Toys figure from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Stay tuned to Collider for future Hot Toys updates and watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+.