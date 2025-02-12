Yes, Captain America: Brave New World does indeed have an end-credits scene, which should come as absolutely no surprise to Marvel fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well-known for featuring sequences in the credits that set up what is to come for the franchise, and that is the case for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen flight as the new Captain America. What does this mean for Marvel's future? Well, that would get into spoiler territory, so you'll need to see the credits roll on this espionage adventure to find out.

Picking up after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and a whole bunch of other Marvel movies, Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson embrace his destiny as the new "Star-Spangled Man With a Plan," after Steve Rogers decided to live a well-deserved retirement after returning the Infinity Stones to their rightful timelines. However, the United States is still grappling with the controversial past and legacy of its new president...and that's also happening in the land of MCU make-believe with the recently elected Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). Ross and Wilson have a history as enemies, but when a new threat seeks to throw the country into complete chaos, they'll have to decide very quickly who is friend and who is foe.

Those who wish to read the official synopsis of Captain America: Brave New World can find it below:

"Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

Does 'Captain America: Brave New World' Have a Mid-Credits Scene?