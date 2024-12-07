We’re only a couple of months away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the 2025 superhero tentpole that will see Anthony Mackie make his feature film debut as Captain America. However, while most of us are looking forward, Hot Toys is looking back and decided to release a new figure of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers based on his appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Phase 2 MCU film that is well-regarded as one of the best comic book movies ever made. The Steve Rogers Captain America figure bears an uncanny resemblance to Chris Evans and even comes with a specialized muscular body that can be seen under the Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. suit. It also has Captain America’s iconic blue and silver shield which is only seen in one movie.

Hot Toys recently collaborated with another major action franchise, as the studio unveiled a new John Wick figure based on Keanu Reeves’ appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4. This came not long after Hot Toys also gave a John Wick figure to Donnie Yen’s Caine to celebrate the announcement that the character was getting a spin-off movie. Hot Toys also celebrated the release of a new Star Wars Disney+ series by giving a new figure to a signature dark side user, Darth Revan, who is yet to appear in live-action or animation but has been a figure in Star Wars Legends. Hot Toys also kept its Marvel trend by giving a figure to Dafne Keen’s X-23 based on her appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Will Chris Evans Ever Return to the Role of Captain America?

There has been no official word on Chris Evans’ return as Captain America, but the actor did recently return to the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine, only to reprise his role as The Human Torch from the early Fantastic Four movies. If Evans is going to play Steve Rogers again, it would most likely be in a movie like Avengers: Secret Wars that would allow him to return in a cameo capacity without disrupting the story he left behind at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Evans has also been open about letting Mackie enjoy his time as Captain America, meaning he will likely not return anytime soon to undercut his close friend.

The Chris Evans Captain America Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order for $280. Check out the first look at the figure above and watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

