It should have been the film that geared us up for MCU-mania going into 2025 and leading up to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 and 2028, as Winter Soldier did for Captain America: Civil War before Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but instead, Brave New World has felt like a stalled start. Whilst it feels like every MCU project now gets the same slogan of having shades of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, like Secret Invasion, it really feels like Captain America: Brave New World tried to make this statement true. It included numerous elements similar to Winter Soldier, and the trailers promised us a grounded political thriller that would have a far-reaching impact on the wider MCU.

However, its lack of weight in the overarching narrative has meant it feels incredibly watered down. Despite the similarities, where The Winter Soldier changed everything, Brave New World largely keeps the status quo of the MCU, with only a post-credits scene with The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) hinting at the multiversal incursion to come. This isn't to say Marvel needs to give us more comedic or only focus on the larger picture, but it does mean that MCU films should mean something, rather than being forgettable side stories only there to remind us of the existence of characters like Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

'Brave New World' Tried to Be Like 'The Winter Soldier' But Didn't Give Events the Same Significance