In addition to being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most thoughtful and relevant films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the most relentlessly exciting action movies of the last decade. The film is full of memorable fight and chase scenes, one of the most popular of which is the famous elevator fight. Steve Rogers/Captain America’s (Chris Evans) brawl against a small army of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents (who are, in truth, loyal to Hydra) in the confined space of a high-tech elevator is a masterclass in creative choreography and filmmaking, and this, working alongside Evans’ confident, compelling performance has rightfully made it one of the MCU’s most iconic moments. While elevator fight scenes are rather rare in film because of that confined space, another similarly exhilarating one can be found in a classic movie featuring The Winter Soldier star, Samuel L. Jackson. In 1995’s Die Hard with a Vengeance, maverick cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) takes down his own group of opponents in an elevator, though his use of guns and lack of superpowers makes for a much more violent spectacle than the one Cap engages in.

Captain America's Famous Elevator Fight Is Short but Sweet

During The Winter Soldier, S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury (Jackson) is presumed dead after an assassination attempt, so Steve follows his instructions to secretly investigate potential corruption within S.H.I.E.L.D. After speaking with Secretary Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford), a high-ranking government official and friend of Fury’s (who is ultimately revealed to be the head of the Hydra conspiracy manipulating S.H.I.E.L.D.) Steve gets in an elevator, presumably to leave agency headquarters. At every stop, more and more agents pile in, including Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo), the head of a special operations unit Steve sometimes works with. Whether thanks to his superhuman senses or simple astuteness, Steve notices that many of the agents seem unusually nervous, with some perspiring and others keeping their hands on weapons, such as electrified batons.

Once the elevator is full of these anxious operatives, Steve knowingly remarks, “Before we get started, does anyone want to get out?” As soon as he does, all the other occupants attack him at once, taking his Vibranium shield and attempting to restrain him with magnetic handcuffs. But Steve’s superhuman strength, elite combat training, and superb willpower win out, and he manages to break free before dispatching all of his opponents with a series of precise strikes. Rumlow is the only one who even momentarily manages to hold his own in the fight, but even with him involved, the whole encounter barely lasts three minutes.

The 'Winter Soldier' Scene Echoes a Moment From 'Die Hard with a Vengeance'

In the Die Hard series' third entry, John works with civilian electrician Zeus Carver (Jackson) to combat a terrorist attack against New York City orchestrated by Simon Peter Gruber (Jeremy Irons), brother of fellow criminal Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), who John killed in the first film. After bombing a department store, Simon threatens to set off more explosives throughout the city if John and Zeus do not complete an assortment of challenges he poses in the form of "Simon Says." While working together, John and Zeus clash due to their differing personalities and views on racial politics before eventually beginning to bond.

Eventually, John begins to rightly suspect that Simon, like Hans, is motivated more by financial gain than anything else. While investigating at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Building, he is greeted by a group of Simon’s mercenary underlings, disguised as bank workers and fellow police officers. Like the Hydra agents, the criminals struggle to hide their true intentions, with one, in particular, giving away his European roots by using distinctly un-American terms and phrases while trying to distract John with small talk. But it’s the moment John recognizes the badge number of one of the impostor policemen as that of a cop he knows that their fates are sealed. John launches into an improvised story about how his wife constantly buys lottery tickets with the same numbers before declaring, “I’ve got the tickets right here!” as he makes his attack. He headbutts one thug, grapples with others, and is eventually able to shoot them all.

The Similar Fight Scenes Highlight the Different Styles of Their Films

The staging and brevity of the scenes are so similar that the Winter Soldier sequence is almost certainly at least partially meant as a homage to the Die Hard one. However, key differences in these scenes highlight the distinct styles of the films and the nature of their characters. Steve’s offer for the Hydra agents to get out is both an early example of the dry humor he would use more often in later films and a demonstration of how assured he feels, as he is confident enough to stray a bit from his usual stoic humility. Meanwhile, John’s quipping is characteristically much more ostentatious, highlighting his greater bravado, which is especially amusing given that, without the edge of superhuman abilities like Steve has, he’s arguably in much more danger.

The fact that John doesn’t have such powers makes his victory more impressive and, ironically, harder to believe. Given how common superhero films had become by the time of The Winter Soldier’s release and have remained in the intervening years, most viewers of the film are likely ready to accept that a super-soldier like Steve could defeat even such a large number of highly trained enemies with relative ease. On the other hand, the idea of a regular cop like John managing to dispatch so many opponents so quickly, in such a confined space, without sustaining serious injuries, especially from possible misfired or ricocheting bullets, is arguably more far-fetched. But a big part of the Die Hard franchise’s appeal is seeing the everyman character triumph in ludicrously difficult circumstances, so the scene is ultimately still fitting. John and his enemies’ use of guns and the resulting amounts of onscreen blood and gore emphasize that their desperation, and consequently, the danger level of their fight, is higher, so the film’s grittier, R-rated tone is highlighted in contrast with the comparatively sanitized, PG-13 style of The Winter Soldier.

'The Winter Soldier' References Another Famous Movie with Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis

Coincidentally, The Winter Soldier also makes a more overt reference to another famous film starring Jackson and Willis. At the end of the film, although Steve and his friend and ally Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) have discovered that Fury faked his death, he elects to keep his survival secret from the rest of the world so he can continue to battle Hydra covertly. In one of the closing scenes, he visits the grave dedicated to him. A conspicuous shot of the headstone shows that it is marked with the words, “The path of the righteous man” and the number of a Bible verse, Ezekiel 25:17. In the acclaimed 1994 film Pulp Fiction, Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, famously gives partially inaccurate recitations of the verse, which include this additional phrase. Willis portrays boxer Butch Coolidge in that film, but due to its episodic structure, he and Jackson rarely appear in the same scene.

