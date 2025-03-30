It's always great to look back on great Marvel films when big things begin happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, people have found themselves looking back on Marvel's best work and if there's a film that unanimously is in the top three– it's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

To this very day, it's still hailed as one of the best superhero movies ever made and a huge reason for that is the stellar writing. The screenplay was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and within it, they gave Captain America (Chris Evans) and his surrounding cast some of the best quotes in the MCU.