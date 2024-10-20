Back when Marvel Studios made Captain America: The First Avenger, they had no idea that the X-Men would make it into the MCU in about a decade's time. In 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine officially introduced Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the MCU, which is just another step closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers team-up on the big screen. But did you know that The First Avenger offered us our first glimpse into an official X-Men crossover? No, Wolverine wasn't hiding in the background of one of Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) missions against Hydra, but there was mention of a specific military base that longtime X-fans might recognize from the comics.

'Captain America: The First Avenger' Dropped this Major X-Men Hint Back in 2011

It's a small line. In fact, you most likely missed it, but in Captain America: The First Avenger, after the death of Steve Rogers' friend and mentor Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Tommy Lee Jones' Col. Chester Phillips tells Cap that he won't be joining them on their mission against Hydra. "You're an experiment," he says. "You're going to Alamogordo." On the surface, the line sounds like a simple command, and it is. Phillips doesn't exactly trust Steve at this point, and given that he's the only confirmed super-solider that the U.S. military has at their disposal, he wants to keep him out of harm's way. But what is Alamogordo anyway?

Though it might not sound like anything too exciting on the surface, if we dig into Marvel Comics lore, we'll discover that Professor X's father, Brian Xavier, actually worked at Alamogordo. Yes, Alamogordo is a city in New Mexico, and actually the county seat for Otero County, but it was also the location of a nuclear testing site where the U.S. government also experimented on mutants. Unsurprisingly, the facility is actually one of many secretly used by Mr. Sinister (a character who has yet to really make his live-action debut, though appears in X-Men '97), making this not just a fun reference for Marvel fans, but a sliver of hope that the MCU might get some mutant action going in the future. Of course, Brian Xavier (and the Alamogordo lab itself) has also been linked to the Weapon X program, the very project that laced adamantium on Wolverine's bones.

Could the MCU Retcon Wolverine Into Captain America's WWII Story?

Will the MCU ever make use of this brief reference to their Marvel Comics history? That remains unclear, but given that Hugh Jackman is effectively back as Wolverine, it's always possible that the character could be incorporated into the mainstream MCU. Whether it's Jackman's variant of Logan or not, for years fans have wanted to see Captain America and Wolverine team-up, especially in a World War II setting. Though they take place in different universes, the opening "fighting through time" sequence of X-Men Origins: Wolverine perfectly sets up how Logan might interact with a WWII-era Steve Rogers. More than that, The First Avenger shows Steve liberating Hydra camps where many of his friends are experimented on. It's entirely possible that Cap and Wolverine met during one of these incursions, or they could if the X-Men are confirmed to exist in the main MCU timeline. Not that Wolverine would remember him anyway, though, given his recurring amnesia...

