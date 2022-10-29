She might have faced a gruesome fate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the love for Captain Carter is strong. Peggy Carter has made a name for herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a love interest of Steve Rogers but also as an incredible agent to SSR. Played by Hayley Atwell, Peggy seemed to get her happy ending with Avengers: Endgame (which gets messy if you watched Agent Carter) but the joy of the multiverse means there is a new version of Peggy in town: Enter Captain Carter.

First introduced in Marvel's What If...?, the character has become an instant favorite, and now she's getting her very own Hot Toys figure! The Captain Carter 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys is a "beautifully crafted, hand-painted headsculpt based on the character's animated appearance, swap-out sculpted hair, and an expertly tailored outfit with an embossed red, white, and blue pattern. The Captain Carter 1/6 Scale Figure also comes with a shield, a sword, and a pistol."

Available for pre-order now with an expected ship date in November of this year, the figure is perfect for those who have fallen in love with Captain Carter. And it is about time that Peggy Carter gets her time to shine!

Image via Hot Toys

Peggy Carter has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Steve Rogers' first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger and while she had her own short-lived series, she was often in flashbacks or someone that Steve visited in the modern age while she was suffering in bed on her own. Having Captain Carter join the Illuminati of Earth-828 in Multiverse of Madness was an exciting new adventure for the character.

Pair that with this amazing new Hot Toys figure and the love for Captain Carter is here and very real! Not only is she perfect, but she comes ready for action and that's the Peggy Carter we know and love! Make sure to pre-order your figure today and bring the magic of Captain Carter to your Hot Toys collection for $235 dollars! You can reserve yours at Sideshow now.

You can read more about Captain Carter from the Hot Toys press release here:

What if… Captain Carter were the first Avenger? After a Hydra spy sabotages Steve Rogers’ Super Soldier procedure, Peggy Carter steps up to take the serum in his place. Successfully enhanced, she takes on the mantle of Captain Carter, beginning a new era in this corner of the Multiverse.

Image via Hot Toys