A new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals that fan-favorite What If…? heroine Captain Carter is part of the highly-anticipated sequel. The new teaser also confirms Patrick Stweart is returning to his role of Professor X, which will undoubtedly leave fans wondering who else is hidden in the next adventure of the Master of Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Focused on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the Illuminati, the new teaser shows Captain Carter throwing her iconic shield, painted to copy Great Britain’s flag. While Marvel Studios hasn’t made the cast of Hayley Atwell official, the blin-and-you-miss moment indicates the actress is back to play a new version of Peggy Carter, a role she had for the entire Captain America trilogy.

Since Captain Carter is one of the highlights of a teaser focused on the Illuminati, that might also be Marvel Studios’ way to tease the heroine is part of the MCU’s version of the secret society. Marvel Comic’s Illuminati is a team composed of some of the most influential heroes on the planet, who make decisions that’ll shape the future of humanity behind their teammate’s back. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen will be brought before the council due to his crimes against time-space.

Captain Carter became internationally famous after showing up in multiple episodes of Marvel Studios animated series What If…?, a collection of stories set in numerous timelines. In one specific timeline, Peggy Carter took the supersoldier serum in place of Steve, leading to the creation of the heroine Captain Carter. Since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will follow Stephen Strange visiting multiple dimensions, fans hoped to see their What If..? character brought to live-action. More than wishful thinking, the rumor about Captain Carter was also fed by an easter-egg featuring her shield hidden on one of the official posters. Well, it’s official now! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just became a lot more interesting with the return of Peggy Carter.

To prevent the whole of reality from collapsing, Stephen will have to find some powerful reinforcements in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Besides counting on Wanda Maxmioff (Elizabeth Olsen) and his brother-in-arms Wong (Benedict Wong), the wizard will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. All this backup might not be enough, though, as Stephen will need to deal with several menaces besides Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and the Illuminati, including extradimensional squid monsters, zombies, and even an evil version of himself.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6. Check out the new teaser below.

