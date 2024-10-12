Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola has spent decades tackling ambitious undertakings in the world of cinema. From The Godfather to his most recent release, Megalopolis, his artistic vision is often grand yet technically demanding to produce on a practical level. When Coppola was tasked with the job of directing the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in a Disney 4D short film called Captain EO in 1986, the experience made his epic Apocalypse Now production look like a film-school project.

In the 1980s, Jackson pushed the artistic boundaries of what was possible in the early days of MTV. Jackson’s landmark 1982 album Thriller spawned a 14-minute short film of the title track inspired by his love for scary movies, most notably John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London. Though the global icon never translated his MTV success to the silver screen, he got close enough to it when he collaborated with George Lucas to create the Star Wars-inspired short exclusively for Disney Parks. Though Lucas served in a producer capacity only, he recruited his old friend Coppola to direct.

Michael Jackson Considered Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to Direct 'Captain EO'

Image via Disney

Initial plans for Captain EO began in 1984 when newly installed Disney CEO Michael Eisner invited Lucas to see the Walt Disney Imagineering facilities in Glendale, CA. In what may have been a prophetic meeting given the studio’s future acquisition of Lucasfilm, the facility tour inspired Lucas to collaborate with Disney on the Star Tours attraction. Meanwhile, Jackson was looking to do film projects, including a Peter Pan adaptation with Steven Spielberg. In his 1988 memoir Moonwalker, Jackson recalled meeting with Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg about working with the studio on a theatrical film project. What came out of the meeting was the idea that the marriage of the 3-D experience with Jackson’s groundbreaking music videos could make for a visually stunning Disney attraction. Working with Rick Rothschild of Disney Imagineering, Jackson had his pick of three projects before settling on Captain EO.

The King of Pop had been a huge Star Wars fan since the original movie hit theaters in 1977. Not only did he own life-sized statues of the characters on his Neverland Ranch property, but he also lobbied to play Jar Jar Binks during pre-production of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Jackson initially approached Lucas to direct Captain EO after his first choice, Steven Spielberg, was preoccupied with directing The Color Purple. The catch was that Lucas had not directed a movie since the original Star Wars, spending the last several years only producing the later installments as well as the Indiana Jones franchise. Additionally, Lucas' primary focus was on creating Star Tours, only leaving him as a producing consultant on the visual effects of Captain EO.

In considering Coppola for the director's chair, Lucas wanted to salvage both his career and his friendship. Their relationship was strained for a time after Lucas declined to direct Apocalypse Now. With Coppola suffering financial issues due to a string of costly flops, the director needed projects that paid the bills, and working with Jackson appeared to be a guaranteed success. Unlike his classic films, Coppola restrained his cinematic style as his real job was to wrangle the visions of Jackson, Lucas, and Disney into a thrill-ride experience.

'Captain Eo' Was the Most Expensive Short Film at the Time

Image via Disney

Written by Rusty Lemorande (Electric Dreams, Yentl), Jackson played the title role of EO (Named after “Eos”, the Greek goddess of Dawn), a space commander sent on a mission to a rotten planet manifested with rusted metal and vents. EO, his flying companion, Fuzzball, and their ragtag crew of cute aliens and robots are tasked to present a special gift to a spider-like menace called “The Supreme Leader” (Anjelica Huston), who ends up threatening captivity and torture against them.

While the premise sounds like a simple Star Trek episode, Captain EO’s premise is intertwined with Jackson’s real-life humanitarian efforts. EO does not shoot enemies with laser guns or fight with lightsabers. Instead, he uses the healing power of music to the tune of Jackson’s “We Are Here to Change the World” to alter the Supreme Leader and her guards into peaceful souls living in a bright-colored Greek-like temple. Such a virtuous ending is what Jackson sought to inspire in the world throughout his lifetime.

Coppola was no stranger to overseeing a project with musical elements, including The Cotton Club and One from the Heart. Much like the latter, Captain EO was not without its production issues as the 17-minute short cost $30 million in 1986 due to the extensive use of laser and smoke effects in the theater. Additionally, the production was filled with industry heavyweights, including Coppola’s frequent cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, Flashdance choreographer Jeff Hornaday (training 36 dancers to accopany Jackson), and makeup legend Rick Baker handling the Supreme Leader’s makeup. Though Coppola and his team were professional craftspeople in cinema, none of them had the experience working on a 3-D project that required more production time and greater technical efficiency. These factors not only ran up the budget as Coppola’s movies usually do, but also created friction with Disney Imagineering, who resented “outsiders” from Hollywood coming in to tell them how to handle a theme park attraction.

The Legacy of 'Captain EO' Lives on After Michael Jackson's Passing

Close

Captain EO arrived at Disney’s Epcot Center in September 1986 with great fanfare. Jackson was not present at the premiere despite Eisner telling the audience he was there “in disguise.” The attraction remained popular at Disney parks until the King of Pop’s public controversies in the ‘90s resulted in dwindling attendance. It was revived for a time shortly after Jackson died in 2009. Outside the attraction, Coppola continued to have a mixed bag of box office hits (Bram Stoker's Dracula) and costly flops (Tucker: The Man and His Dream).

Though it rarely makes the conversation of Jackson’s career-high points, Captain EO proved there was magic to be made when the biggest pop star in the world joined forces with cinematic visionaries like Coppola and Lucas. Few pop stars have achieved such an accomplishment ever since. Today, the attraction has been considered an influence on the likes of Disney's Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien, who expressed interest in a Captain EO reboot movie. Additionally, EO’s Fuzzball was teased in the trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew on Disney+. Whether Captain EO will be entered into the Star Wars canon remains to be seen.