Captain Hook is now immortalized in the latest Iron Studios figure. The famous Peter Pan pirate captain will be transformed into a 1/10 art scale collectible that not only features him but also other notable characters from the Disney film. This is just one of three upcoming Peter Pan releases that's part of the Disney Classics 100-Year celebration collection by the figure company.

This Captain Hook figure is very detailed, as it also features Peter Pan, Smee, Tinker Bell, and Tick Tock the Crocodile. Hook and Peter Pan duel on the edge of the sinking ship while the crocodile is just ready to eat the pirate. Meanwhile, Smee panics in fear while Tinkerbells just sits on the pirates' robes. According to the Iron Studios website, the figure has yet to open its pre-orders, and it will cost $799.99. But if this figure is too expensive, don't worry, Iron Studios is releasing two different variants of the same character with Peter Pan only. The only thing that sets the two figures apart is that one has the Disney 100 pedestal, while the other doesn't, and will have a retail price of $349.99 and $299.99, respectively.

Disney released Peter Pan in 1953, based on J. M. Barrie's 1904 play, Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up. The animated feature starred Bobby Driscoll as Peter Pan, Kathryn Beaumont as Wendy Darling, Paul Collins as John Darling, Tommy Luske as Michael Darling, and Hans Conried as Captain Hook. The film was a success as it generated over $87 million at the worldwide box office and received a certified Fresh Critics' Score of 78 percent and a high audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Were There Any Other 'Peter Pan' Adaptations?

On January 1, 2024, The Smithsonian Magazine reported that the original Peter Pan play has entered the public domain, along with Mickey Mouse, allowing this iconic story to be transformed by anyone. But before this occurred, there were already other Peter Pan adaptations outside of Disney. Some of them include the 2003 live-action Peter Pan film, directed by P.J Hologan. In 2015, Levi Miller and Hugh Jackman played Peter Pan and Captain Hook in Pan. Even Steven Spielberg took a shot at adapting Peter Pan's story in 1991, called Hook, starring Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins and Maggie Smith.

In 2025, a horror re-imagining of the Peter Pan story will be released, titled Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. This feature will join Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey as part of the Twisted Childhood Universe, where a bunch of public-domain fairytales are transformed into slasher-horror films.

You can stream Peter Pan on Disney+.