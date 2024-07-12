The Big Picture A lucky fan could own Captain Kirk's phaser & communicator from Star Trek: TOS.

Set your phaser to stun because the shock of this news might do just that. Soon, a very lucky (and deep-pocketed) fan could get their hands on a phaser and communicator used by Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) in Star Trek: The Original Series. Fans heading to San Diego Comic-Con, however, will get a chance to see the props in person beginning Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They report that the props have been authenticated and will be on display at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego.

The prop was authenticated by Don Hillenbrand, a veteran Star Trek prop collector and researcher. THR reports that Hillenbrand used a “screen-matching” method that identifies unique details and flaws on the props to verify they indeed were the ones seen in the iconic sci-fi series. According to THR, the original owner of both pieces was a late relative of the current owners. They say the owner was also Hollywood prop veteran who likely got them from a former employee of Paramount Pictures.

The props will be at the museum through July 28. They will then not be seen again until November until they go to the auction block at a Julien’s Auctions/TCM Hollywood event in Los Angeles. That's on November 9. THR says each piece is conservatively estimated to sell for $100,000 to $200,000.

What Else Will Be On Display?

The Hollywood Reporter also reports that a button-down shirt with images of Ryan Gosling on it worn by Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie will also be on display at the museum. The item will have a shorter time on display as it will be available to be bid on during a “Harry Potter & Other Heroes” auction happening July 28 at the museum. It's the first time Julien's and TCM's will be at Comic-Con. Reynolds will also offer up other items from the MCU, DC Comics, and Harry Potter.

San Diego Comic-Con, runs July 24-28 this year.

