Tomorrow, Netflix is sending out a love letter to the early 90s with the gonzo crossover series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. Before viewers sink their teeth into Adi Shankar's latest video game show, the streamer released three new posters introducing three key Ubisoft-inspired characters who will appear prominently in the series. Chief among the group is Dolph Laserhawk, the super soldier leader of a group of rebel outcast prisoners.

Captain Laserhawk finds its protagonist amid a low point in his life in 1992. He opposes the corrupt technocracy of Eden, formerly the U.S., alongside his boyfriend Alex Taylor until his lover turns on him and gets him sent to the remote, maximum security Supermaxx prison. With a bomb implanted in his head, he has no choice but to cooperate with his fellow prisoners on assignments for the enigmatic warden. Laserhawk is seemingly loosely based on Sergeant Rex "Power" Colt, the hero of the Far Cry 3 80s throwback expansion Blood Dragon which the series takes inspiration from. Like Colt, he has a cybernetic eye and an arm canon that he holds at the ready in the poster as Raving Rabbids loom behind him.

Another poster spotlights perhaps Laserhawk's strangest ally — Bullfrog. He dons the cloak of an assassin from Assassin's Creed, except, well, he's a frog. A very dangerous frog capable of swiftly cutting through enemies with his hidden blades and leaping from great heights without harm. The final of the bunch shows classic Ubisoft platforming protagonist Rayman who remains relatively unchanged from the games apart from a spiffy new suit and bow tie. In this universe, he's less than heroic as a propagandist Eden news anchor and late-night host.

Who Makes Up the Voice Cast for 'Captain Laserhawk'?

Image via Netflix

Shankar, who is also behind the upcoming Devil May Cry series, wants Captain Laserhawk to be a new, better take on something like Captain N: The Game Master with references aplenty to Far Cry and more alongside remixes of iconic Ubisoft characters. He's also aboard the voice cast giving the series life alongside Nathaniel Curtis, Caroline Ford, Balak, Boris Hiestand, David Menkin, Mark Ebulué, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Glenn Wrage, and Daniel York Loh. Writers for the series include Alex Larsenand Samuel Laskey.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix premieres October 19. Check out the posters below.