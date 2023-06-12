Netflix and Ubisoft are finally ready to bring their "love letter to the '90s" Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix to the light. Work on the adult animated series has been underway since 2019 before being announced back in 2021 as one of two series based on the Far Cry video game franchise, specifically the gonzo '80s-fueled DLC Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. After two years of relative silence on the project, Ubisoft unveiled the first teaser during today's Ubisoft Summer Forward Presentation, and it's chock-full of icons from the gaming company's vast catalog. The teaser also confirmed that the series will arrive on Netflix this fall.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix takes place in 1992 America in an alternate reality where the U.S. is now a technocracy called Eden where corruption reigns supreme. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk is in dire straits after being betrayed by the love of his life and thrown into the most notorious prison in all of Eden -Supermaxx. In the name of survival, he teams up with a group of outcasts, likely made of a slew of Ubisoft regulars, for a series of undercover missions. Like Blood Dragon's Rex "Power" Colt before him, that means a lot of retro-themed carnage will surely be left in his wake.

The brief teaser is a colorful, Easter Egg-filled trip that's less about the story and more about Saturday morning cartoon-like action complete with plenty of Ubisoft icons. It all begins with a mysterious figure promising entertainment before a Watch Dogs logo appears and someone hacks the signal. From there, it's all action as Captain Laserhawk and his band of misfits go to work. Laserhawk is soon joined on screen by an assassin from Assassin's Creed, only the hooded figure performing the leap of faith is a frog.Things only get more bizarre as Rabbids from the Rayman Raving Rabbids spinoff games rip through a portal into the world all as a Power Rangers-like group combats Laserhawk. Expect plenty more Ubisoft properties to crop up as the series goes through its six-episode order too.

Captain Laserhawk Features a Talented Netflix Regular at the Helm

Series creator Adi Shankar was on hand at the Ubisoft Forward event to introduce the clip and give a little background on how he became involved with Captain Laserhawk. Known for producing Netflix's beloved Castlevania adaptation, he detailed how he was approached by Ubisoft about making an anime for one of their "very, very, very serious franchises." That quickly evolved into something far more bonkers than the company could've imagined, explaining, "I came back to them with a crazy concept inspired by the mood of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. This concept used Ubisoft's cast library of characters and remixed them into one delirious anime series that would become this love letter to the '90s - or at least how I remember the '90s."

Shankar previously told Collider how his series remixes Ubisoft properties, calling it similar to DC's Elseworlds label or an actually good take on Captain N: The Game Master. Further outlining what to expect from the series, Shankar explained the many genres and ideas that came together to make Captain Laserhawk what it is:

"This show is many things: it's violent. It's a a dystopian fiction in the spirit of the works of Aldous Huxley. It's a spoof, it's a satire, it's dark comedy. It's a love story. And as a descendant of Indian mystics, I can tell you it's philosophically conscious show you've watched in a long time."

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix hails from Bobbypills Studio who handles the animation. The series bursts onto Netflix this fall. Check out the teaser below.