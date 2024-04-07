The Big Picture Captain Kerry is a confident leader with charisma and experience.

Communication is key, and Captain Kerry keeps the calm in troubled waters.

Crew boundaries are crucial, and the Captain knows best how to maintain them.

With the loss of Captain Lee Rosbach, whose tenure on Below Deck lasted ten seasons, fans of the franchise were wondering who could replace such a charismatic personality. Captain Lee has captained mega-yachts for over thirty years, and with age comes the experience of leading with confidence. While the captain's salty demeanor and quick-witted one-liners will be missed, loyal fans can still catch him on his Bravo series Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate, where he reunites with his favorite Chief Stew, Kate Chastain, to weigh in on the latest drama happening on the network. After Captain Lee sailed into the Below Deck sunset, viewers knew that his replacement in season eleven of the reality series would have big shoes to fill.

Enter Captain Kerry Titheradge. Captain Kerry has no problem laying down the law on his vessel, always prioritizing crew and guest safety. He has shown that he has all the right qualities to lead, plus a little extra in the charisma department. His firm but fair attitude applies to all aspects of the crew's lives as they pull together to make this season a great experience for loyal fans and new viewers alike. Captain Kerry, who grew up in the Australian outback, has the experience to be confident in his choices. As he explains, "Adventure and danger, for me, is just another day." He has been a captain for nearly thirty years, which shows his ability to guide his crew in Grenada to make correct decisions on his deck.

Below Deck Follows the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat in the Caribbean. Release Date July 1, 2013 Creator Mark Cronin Cast Lee Rosbach , Kate Chastain , Eddie Lucas , Ben Robinson , Ashton Pienaar Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

Captain Kerry's Confidence Makes Him A Great Leader on 'Bravo Deck'

Captain Kerry, communication is key. He tells his crew that he has no problems with someone having a bad day, and encourages them to come to him if they are struggling. However, he also offers them a firm warning: "Don't take my kindness for weakness." When bosun Jared Woodin struggles with clearly communicating docking distances on several occasions, the Captain shows him grace at first. He sits him down and talks him through what the expectations for his position are, to see if he can improve. But one slip too many, coupled with Jared's flaring temper and inappropriate actions towards the crew when drinking, and Captain Kerry has no problem laying down the law. After struggling through several episodes, despite the allowances he had been shown, the Captain dismissed Jared from his duties mid-season. Knowing when to dismiss an employee is one of the burdens of leadership. But Captain Kerry is so skillful at regulating his own emotional reactions that he approaches the issue with empathy and compassion. As such, Jared leaving the boat was a sigh of relief for everyone, and there was no bad blood or hard feelings.

Captain Kerry's attention to detail applies to all aspects of the crew's day. When he notices deckhand Sunny Marquis is a good listener and is eager to learn, he makes sure that he allows her the opportunity to pick up new skills. He asks deckhand Ben Willoughby to take Sunny out on the ski boat or "tender," so she can gain experience on how to dock and maintain momentum with the smaller craft. He notes, "Sunny's one of those crew that you tell her once, and she listens. So, if I can incrementally encourage her to move forwards, I'm gonna do that." He also observes that steward Cat Baugh doesn't quite fit in with the crew. He takes a spare moment when the guests are out adventuring to teach her to use the motorized surfboard, called an eFoil. Cat is often shown struggling with her emotions this season, so having a moment to play in the water and learn from the Captain really helped to elevate her mood. It also shows his trust in the other stewards being able to continue running the ship in their absence, certain that the guests will have a streamlined experience.

Captain Kerry Keeps the Calm In Troubled Waters

As confident a leader as Captain Kerry is, it seems that there is still lots of drama on board to come this season. Original Real Housewives Of New York star Jill Zarin will be coming on as a guest, and viewers of that franchise will know exactly how difficult to please she can be. In the trailer she is shown complaining about the food being cold, calling it a "buffet meal," as Chef Anthony Iracane struggles to keep up with her demands in the kitchen. Chief steward Fraser Olender's feud with steward Barbie Pascuel has been bubbling below the surface all season and the trailer shows him complaining to the Captain for a second time about her insubordination. New arrival Dylan Piérre De Villiers is shown fumbling on deck, and it appears that he is not living up to his resumé when it comes to expectations meeting reality on board. While Captain Kerry has kept his cool through all the hardships the crew have weathered so far this season, it seems that he has finally had enough with at least one more crew member by season's end. He is shown telling someone that he has done all he can to help them succeed, but the problem is "if you're not all encompassing, adding value to the rest of the crew, I can't have you here."

Any man willing to learn a new language to be closer to his fiancé is a catch. Throughout the season, Captain Kerry has taken what little spare time that he has to teach himself Turkish in order to impress his lady love back home. He wants to be able to ask her parents for her hand in marriage in their own language. Insert the heart eye emoji here. He also has children from a previous relationship, and he explains to the crew in a tender moment how he had once given up yachting in order to be there as an emotional support system for his children. Giving up his Captain's uniform to become a professional painter allowed him to chill out for a time, and work on himself. Although it is clear this sacrifice was not an easy decision to make, hearing him describe listening to self-help audiobooks while painting, and being there for his children, shows a softer side to the "firm but fair" Captain. Allowing himself to be "soft" with his crew by sharing these personal details, while maintaining a professional distance, helps to take the sting from moments when he has to be firm with the crew.

Crew Has Boundaries, and Captain Knows Best

Captain Kerry's restraint when it comes to leadership interacting with crew is commendable. It is also a very easy way to avoid crossing inappropriate boundaries while everyone is rowdy on a night out drinking. This is where bosun Jared got himself into trouble, by allowing inappropriate bursts of anger to hinder his relationship with the team. Captain Kerry picked deckhand Ben to step up to the plate as bosun, noting his strength on the deck and his knowledge of how to run the yacht day-to-day. Where Captain Kerry may have room for pause is how Ben handles himself as a leader when it comes to his fellow deck-hands. He gives Ben a very quick warning about maintaining a professional distance from the crew now that he is in a leadership position, and then trusts his words will be adhered to. He warns Ben that taking on this new position is a big deal, and his interactions with the crew will have to change, saying "The division of friends and leader, there needs to be a clear line with that."

However, Ben is already romantically involved with Sunny, and has a "brother-sister" friendship established with steward Xandi Oliver that often gets quite hands on when the drinking starts. And the mid-season trailer shows that when the new steward arrives, Ben continues to show extra attention to the attractive ladies working on his watch. The trailer implies there are stormy skies ahead for Ben, whether it is with his romantic partner Sunny, or with the captain himself. In the trailer, Captain Kerry is shown speaking to Ben when he talks about "blatant disrespect," and then reminds him of his position on the boat. Presumably, the Captain is disturbed by Ben's disregard of his orders to maintain a professional distance from the other crew members. This is especially important, considering the franchise's history with "romantic" relationships going too far in a professional setting, especially when lines are blurred by drinking and matters of consent come into question. The Captain's concern surrounding the safety of his crew at all times is commendable, and the way he models correct behavior to his crew is exemplary.

