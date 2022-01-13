Marvel Studios has found its composer for the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, with Laura Karpman jumping on board for The Marvels, Variety reports. The composer responsible for What If...?, Marvel's hit animated Disney+ series joins Nia DaCosta as director, making the highly-anticipated sequel her second project with the superhero studio.

In The Marvels, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson are set to reprise their roles as Carol Danvers and Nick Fury, with Teyonah Parris co-starring as Monica Rambeau, a character first introduced as a child in Captain Marvel before being reintroduced as an adult in WandaVision. DaCosta will be helming the film, with a script penned by Megan McDonnell, who had a hand in two episodes of WandaVision, writing the third episode, "Now in Color", and co-writing the fourth episode. "We Interrupt This Program". So far, the plot of The Marvels is unknown, but is expected to introduce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Miss Marvel.

On joining the team, Karpman said, “I am thrilled to be going on this wild adventure with Nia DaCosta and Carol Danvers and am really looking forward to the collaboration.” Karpman is only the second women to score a Marvel film, alongside Pinar Toprak who scored the first Captain Marvel.

Karpman won her fifth Emmy last year for her work on Why We Hate, and was nominated for her fifteenth award this year for scoring HBO's Lovecraft Country. Karpman is the co-founder of the Alliance for Women Film Composers and the first female music governor in the Motion Picture Academy. Karpman also confirmed she's scoring second season of What If...? as well, though she has yet to officially start work on the next batch of episodes.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on February 18, 2023.

