‘Captain Marvel 2’ Finds Its Director: ‘Candyman’ Filmmaker Nia DaCosta

After the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed Captain Marvel, the first solo outing for Brie Larson as the Marvel superhero, it looks like Kevin Feige and the Marvel Cinematic Universe team has found the director for its sequel. Per Deadline, Nia DaCosta, who most recently helmed the hotly anticipated Candyman, will be directing Captain Marvel 2 for Disney/Marvel.

DaCosta has primarily worked within the genre space, her indie debut Little Woods garnering critical acclaim, leading to her getting hired for the Candyman sequel being produced by Jordan Peele. This would not be the first time Marvel has chosen a horror director to helm their MCU entries, as she joins luminaries like Scott Derrickson and Sam Raimi in the horror-to-MCU transition. Candyman, after a few delays due to the pandemic, is currently scheduled to be released on October 16, 2020, and is already garnering tons of buzz and anticipation. It’s a smart move for Marvel to get DaCosta on the film, and her selection comes after the studio had been meeting with other candidates to helm it.

Megan McDonnell, who wrote for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, will write the script for Captain Marvel 2, which will of course see the return of Larson in the title role. No plot details have been announced as of yet, but we have to imagine it will reckon with the huge story leaps made in Avengers: Endgame. One thing I loved about the first film was its playfulness regarding ’90s action and spy flicks; given how adept DaCosta is with genre already, I can’t wait to see what she does with this material.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released July 8, 2022. For more on DaCosta’s work, here’s the latest look at Candyman. And here’s how the first Captain Marvel was made.