Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has traded in her 'Vers' dog tag for a new medal emblazoned with the logo for The Marvels. Larson took to Twitter to share the image for the Captain Marvel sequel, also adding in the February 2023 release date of the film. The new logo, while reminiscent of Danvers's original symbol, incorporates that of fellow Marvels Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who are both confirmed to appear in the sequel.

Both Rambeau and Khan will have made their debuts on Disney+, with the former appearing in this year's WandaVision. Ms. Marvel is slated to appear next year in her own show on Disney+, with a quick teaser debuting last month on Disney+ Day revealing Vellani in the role. 2022 will also see the debut of She-Hulk and Moon Knight in their own streaming series, to be played by Tatiana Maslany and Oscar Isaac respectively.

Not much is known currently with regards to the plot of The Marvels. Principal photography is currently underway, with Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods) sitting in the director's chair. If the new logo is any indication, the three Marvels will need to come together to take on some kind of threat, with the shape of each character from the title art on display in Larson's medal. That threat will likely come in the form of Zawe Ashton's (Velvet Buzzsaw, Dreams of a Life) character, which is confirmed to be a villain of some kind.

The Marvels falls towards the end of Marvel's Phase Four, set to release after November 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 2022 will also see the continuing adventures of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release after The Marvels in 2023. These plans constitute a slightly less aggressive release strategy for the studio, with an initial plan to release four films a year cut down to three.

The Marvels will be released in theaters on February 17, 2023. Check out the new logo below:

