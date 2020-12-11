Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel will have much bigger roles in the MCU than previously known.

When Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) returns to the big screen for Captain Marvel 2, she'll have some company from the small screen. Today Marvel announced as part of Disney's investor relations presentation that the sequel film will incorporate two key characters from its Disney+ series: adult Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, and new superhero Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani. It's a seismic decision that Marvel's Kevin Feige mentioned as a further example of how Marvel is prioritizing the integration and interaction between its numerous properties across film and television.

The character of Monica was first introduced in the first Captain Marvel film, set in the 1990s, as a young girl (played by Akira Akbar). Parris will make her debut as the grown-up daughter of Carol's best friend Maria (Lashana Lynch) in the upcoming 2021 series WandaVision, which, based on the newest trailer released today, looks to be a pretty wild ride.

Ms. Marvel (AKA Kamala Khan), a recent but beloved addition to the Marvel comics universe, will make her on-screen debut in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. That series, headed by writer Bisha K. Ali, will feature episodes directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) as well as Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face) and Meera Menon (The Punisher). It's set for a late 2021 premiere, and Vellani will then cross over to the film world (because at this point, what's the difference between film and TV anyway?).

As previously announced, Candyman director Nia DaCosta will be taking over directing duties on this sequel, which is now set to premiere Nov. 11, 2022 (pushed back from its previously announced date of that summer). For more, here are all the other Marvel series coming soon to Disney+.

