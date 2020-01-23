‘Captain Marvel 2’ Aiming for 2022 Release; Hires ‘WandaVision’ Writer and Looks for New Director

Captain Marvel was a big hit for Disney and Marvel. Even though the character hadn’t appeared in any other Marvel movie until her solo feature, the film still grossed over $1 billion worldwide and the character was warmly received. Still, when Marvel announced Phase Four—which encompasses the films and TV series Marvel intends to release in 2020 and 2021—Captain Marvel 2 was nowhere to be found. And it turns out that’s because it’s likely arriving in 2022.

THR reports that Marvel is lining up the superhero sequel for a date in 2022, and they’re looking to hire writer Megan McDonnell to pen the script. McDonnell previously was a staff writer on the Disney+ series WandaVision, so the studio must be happy with her work. That being said, we shouldn’t be surprised to see other writers cycle on and off the project since the first Captain Marvel ended up with six credited writers. It’s worth noting that WandaVision will have Monica Rambeau as an adult (she previously appeared as a kid in Captain Marvel), and in the comics Rambeau took on the mantle of Captain Marvel at one point. It’s worth considering that Rambeau might follow McDonnell between projects.

What’s more surprising than the release date is what’s happening for the director. THR reports that the sequel will be looking for a woman to take over directing duties from duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. However, Boden and Fleck are aiming to stay in the MCU and might helm a Disney+ series.

Whoever takes over directing duties will see Carol Danvers in a new phase in her life. While the first film took place in the 1990s, the sequel will be set in the present day. Still, the term “present day” can be a little misleading with a cosmic character like Captain Marvel. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is technically in the present day, but that didn’t really affect the story they were telling, so it remains to be seen how intergalactic they choose to make the film.

