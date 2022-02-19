The MCU is about to continue their Phase Four plans with the Disney+ series Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but one of the upcoming films that Marvel fans are looking forward to is the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels set to hit theaters next February. To celebrate exactly one year until the film’s release, Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson has shared a new set photo on her Twitter.

The image is of Larson’s set chair that has her character’s name, Carol Danvers, written across the top of it in yellow with the caption “See you in a year, Carol.” While it does not reveal anything new about the plot, it does serve as a nice reminder that the film is on its way and is on track for its 2023 release. Given that we are still a year out from the sequel’s release and the film itself is still in production, there is still not much known about the plot at this time.

What we do know is that it will continue the adventures of Captain Marvel, whose last full live-action appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, as she teams up with both Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. Parris made her MCU debut in last year’s Disney+ series WandaVision and Vellani is set to make her MCU debut as Ms. Marvel in her own self-titled Disney+ series sometime later this year. Also, Zawe Ashton, who is best known for her roles in Velvet Buzzsaw and Dream of a Life, will be playing an unknown villain and Samuel L. Jackson is set to make his return as agent Nick Fury in the upcoming sequel.

RELATED: 7 Best Fan Theories and Rumors About 'Moon Knight'Nia DaCosta, best known for last year’s critically acclaimed Candyman reboot, is in The Marvels’ director’s chair, and in a previous interview she touched on how all three superheroes will play together saying:

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film? A lot of what we've been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they're at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?"

DaCosta has obviously thought about how to work all these larger than life characters into the time constraints of a feature film, and it will be very fun to see what she will visually bring to the table given that her detail-oriented direction in Candyman was arguably the strongest element to that particular sequel.

The Marvels has been shooting since early August last year and since then we have been getting various fun teases like a look at the logo and this new set photo, while very tame, makes the wait for this cosmic sequel that much harder. The Marvels is set to release in theaters on February 17, 2023, and for all the latest news on the film, stick with Collider. In the meantime, check out Brie Larson's tweet below:

