The Marvels, Marvel's upcoming sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, is now in production. Star Samuel L. Jackson shared the news via Instagram, along with an on-set photo of Nick Fury's signature facial hair.

"Guess what time it is," Jackson's caption reads. "Back in the box, just in The Nick of time!" Delightful puns aside, the post serves as the first word that Jackson would appear in the film after playing such a central role in Captain Marvel. Star Brie Larson confirmed that production had begun in an interview with Sirius XM on Tuesday, but Jackson's post offers the first glimpse behind the scenes. Larson is particularly in awe of the scale of that production:

"It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every singe day. Because they're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You'll see it when the movie comes out but for now it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

RELATED: How the MCU Was Made: The Long Road to Getting ‘Captain Marvel’ on Screen

The film unites Larson's Carol Danvers with Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. Parris debuted the role in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, though the character first appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, played by young Akira Akbar. They'll also be joined by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who will first be introduced in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel due later this year.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, whose hotly anticipated Candyman (which also stars Parris) arrives August 27. The script is from WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell. While Marvel has remained typically tight-lipped about the plot of the film, Velvet Buzzsaw actress Zawe Ashton was announced as the villain in February, though her exact role remains a mystery. The Marvels isn't due until late 2022, but in the meantime, MCU fans have plenty to look forward to, between a ton of new Disney+ series like What If...?, which debuted this week, the upcoming Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, and a slate of upcoming films including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and the multiverse-hopping Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ in late 2021. The Marvels will premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022. Check out Jackson's Instagram post below.

