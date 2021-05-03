Marvel Studios has revealed the official title for Captain Marvel 2 will now be The Marvels. The announcement came as part of an early sizzle reel drop from the studio, which paid tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe leading up to its planned Phase Four of films. As of now, these currently include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a planned Fantastic Four movie with Far From Home director Jon Watts at the helm.

Formerly known as Captain Marvel 2, The Marvels is probably even more of a fitting title for this upcoming sequel, given that it was previously announced the film would feature not only Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, but significantly round out the cast with two key characters from its Disney+ series: adult Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, who made her debut in WandaVision, and new superhero Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, who will make her live-action debut in the upcoming Disney+ show of the same name set to premiere sometime in 2021.

Candyman director Nia DaCosta will be directing the Captain Marvel sequel, while Megan McDonnell, who wrote for WandaVision, will be penning the script. Recently, it was announced that the film had cast its villain in Velvet Buzzsaw actress Zawe Ashton, although plot details are still very sparse at the moment. Still, the title alone gives us more of an indication that this is probably going to be an ensemble film of Marvels, and I for one can't wait to see Carol, Monica and Kamala Khan all teaming up together in the MCU.

The Marvels will premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022. Check out the full sizzle reel video below:

