Captain Marvel 2 has found its villain, or at least, they’ve announced the actress playing that villain. Deadline reports that Marvel has hired Velvet Buzzsaw actor Zawe Ashton to play the unspecified role of the film’s antagonist. Who that antagonist will be remains a mystery, and of course, Marvel has a spotty track record with some of its villains. On the one hand, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to invest much time in detail to an antagonist who will be dispatched in the course of a single movie. On the other hand, a strong villain has been a great benefit to some of Marvel’s best movies. Killmonger was only around for one movie, but he made a hell of an impression.

Plot details are pretty much non-existent on Captain Marvel 2, but we know that in addition to Brie Larson returning as the eponymous superhero, she’ll be joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from WandaVision as well as Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) from the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Megan McDonnell, a story editor for WandaVision, is working on the script while Nia DaCosta, who directed the excellent Little Woods and the upcoming reboot of Candyman, is set to helm the movie.

For those who haven’t seen Velvet Buzzsaw (it’s quite good, and it’s on Netflix), Ashton had a memorable turn as an ambition art dealer who comes across some cursed artwork, and I’m eager to see what she does with her role in Captain Marvel 2. I’m going to trust McDonnell and DaCosta have created a role that clears the Malekith/Kaecilius line.

Captain Marvel 2 is due out on November 11, 2022.

Share Share Tweet Email

Gina Carano Fired from ‘The Mandalorian’; Lucasfilm Calls the Actress’ Social Media Posts “Abhorrent” Reports suggest Lucasfilm has been looking for a reason to fire the actress for months.