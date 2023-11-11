In 2019, the hype was real. Eleven years earlier, Iron Man had changed the face of interconnected blockbuster franchises and earned the MCU an ardent fan base with both general audiences and long-term comic readers. However, even for Marvel's most loyal fans, one of the studio's habits had proved needlessly tiresome. Among the B-tier superheroes Marvel's character-first formula had boosted into superstardom, all but one were white men — and the one designated woman, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, was at best a co-lead dancing with her untapped potential and at worst an oversexualized supporting character. To make matters more vexing, white men were also guiding Marvel's creative choices behind the scenes; the director's chair didn't see active inclusivity until 2017 and 2018 with Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok and Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, respectively. Waiting for executives to hit "pause" on their leading white guy formula was pushing audience goodwill out the door.

Captain Marvel hit theaters in 2019 with no small degree of anticipation. Marvel had waited too long to let a woman take center stage, but at least they had. To no one's shock (except internet trolls, who don't count), it was thrilling to watch a beloved and multifaceted character like Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) headline a solo venture and herald what Marvel brass promised was a newly inclusive phase of the MCU. Captain Marvel was proof that if you made the content and made it well, the fans would arrive: it easily crossed the $1B mark at the box office and was the first women-led superhero film to do so. The hope that similar stories would follow was even more invigorating than watching Carol punch the alien patriarchy.

Flash forward to 2023, and the lesson feels half-learned at best. Yes, Marvel's slate of Disney+ programming prioritized diverse voices. Marvel's films, however, remained largely unchanged. And following Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, the MCU's first all-woman team-up movie? Zero female heroes. In fairness, Marvel's certainly diversified in front of and behind the camera. Fairness must also acknowledge what went wrong. The MCU didn't follow Captain Marvel with truly meaningful strides, and its breathlessly paced distribution model did the endeavor no favors. Even though the door opened a smidgen, it remains a smidgen.

The MCU Took Too Long To Make ‘Captain Marvel’

Tracking how Marvel failed its women protagonists and filmmakers necessitates several layers of context. In 2014, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told IGN that fan anticipation for characters like Captain Marvel and Black Panther surpassed all other MCU projects. "[When will Captain Marvel and Black Panther movies happen is] a question I get asked more than anything else," Feige said. "More than Iron Man 4, more than Avengers 3, and that's sort of the first time that's really happened to us." Later that year, Marvel announced that the Carol Danvers version of Captain Marvel would join the MCU. What might surprise was the revelation, via Feige, that "this film has been in the works almost as long as Doctor Strange or Guardians of the Galaxy before it came out, and one of the key things was figuring out what we wanted to do with it. Her adventures are very earthbound, but her powers are based in the cosmic realm."

On the surface, taking the time to do a character correctly rather than rushing is exactly the right move. It's a style Marvel seems to be pursuing again, with executives pivoting Marvel's approach to future television projects. In a 2013 interview with ComingSoon.net, producer Louis D'Esposito spoke about the "small group at Marvel [doing] two films a year," and how they focused their efforts on doing the best with less. Adding any new character to their roster would, understandably, take years.

Prioritization is where the problems arise. In 2015, Marvel delayed Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Thor: Ragnarok not once but twice to make room for Spider-Man: Homecoming. In order to monetarily capitalize on the hype surrounding Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joining the MCU, Marvel pushed back its first wave of inclusive stories via inclusive storytellers. A third live-action Spider-Man happened before the MCU's first Black or female lead. And compared to Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Homecoming was announced in 2015 and released two years later. Early Captain Marvel screenwriter Nicole Perlman told The Great Big Beautiful Podcast in 2017 that she and her co-writer Meg LeFauve "were hired a long time ago but we didn’t have our marching orders until recently. Figuring out where the story fits in the MCU influences things as well.” Among this excess of male leads, especially ones as obscure as the Guardians of the Galaxy, having Carol Danvers' story be so difficult and time-consuming to decipher just doesn't track.

Why Didn’t Things Improve for Women Leads After ‘Captain Marvel’?

By the time Captain Marvel finally hit theaters in 2019, Marvel's eyes had grown bigger than their stomachs. Their interconnected projects included Black Widow, Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. These titles were predisposed away from the old norm, but women protagonists decidedly populated the vanguard of the Disney+ television offerings instead of the blockbuster theater sphere. The billionaires who lead billion-dollar studios, however, rarely seem to predict things going sideways. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down movie theaters, Marvel's planning worked against them. Every time they adjusted Black Widow's premiere, it meant reshuffling the entire schedule. Instead of continuing to wait, something Disney and its subsidiaries were uniquely able to do, many AMPTP companies pushed their films onto streamers either exclusively or simultaneously with a theatrical release.

Given how egregiously long it took Natasha Romanoff to receive top billing in a movie fans had begged for as long as the MCU had existed, Black Widow becoming Disney+'s first MCU streaming experiment almost feels like the same kind of unfair fate. Multiple circumstances — de-prioritization within their ambitious slate, the pandemic, an overabundance of content at the expense of quality, and Natasha's death in Avengers: Endgame — hindered and overshadowed director Cate Shortland's Black Widow. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's ensemble-heavy Eternals was unfairly critically derided, but the sheer size of its cast almost excludes it from counting as women-led. Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder gave Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) a far superior platform than prior installments, but whether due to Portman's busy schedule or other reasons, Jane was still a co-lead.

In the case of Shuri (Letitia Wright) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the best film anchored by a woman and the best box office haul of Marvel's COVID era, it's not a case of the microcosm but the wider whole. Any true cumulative shift in the MCU has been minuscule. The shift that did occur feels lost in the shuffle of an industry-wide problem. As for the majority of Marvel heroines winding up on Disney+? Being detached from the larger narrative allowed characters like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) to flourish under the careful guidance of women filmmakers. If that same care extended to the film world, if Marvel had begun producing their inclusive projects sooner, if they had spaced said projects out, and if they continued their early emphasis on creative freedom, then 2023 might be a different story.

When It Comes to Women Leads, the MCU Status Quo Still Needs To Change

Of the eleven films between Captain Marvel and Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, two had women leads. Looking past The Marvels to the next seven Marvel blockbusters, there's a sadly familiar sight: no superheroines. To actually make good on the changes Captain Marvel promised, those in charge need to pool their resources behind minority talent, draw from the expansive comics universe of women superheroes, and make them unequivocally the leads in film as often as television. Given Marvel's responsibility as one of the world's leading producers of entertainment, it's time for the MCU to not just shift the needle, but shatter it — to follow Carol Danvers' model of "higher, further, faster, together" as a reality and not just a catchphrase.

The Marvels is playing in theaters now. Click here for showtimes near you.