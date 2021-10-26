As we pore through the recently published book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we keep discovering behind-the-scenes secrets of the MCU, such as scenes of Captain Marvel being written the day before they were filmed. As authors Tara Bennett and Paul Terry retell in the book, Captain Marvel was constantly changing during production, which led co-directors and co-writers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck to rewrite many scenes to make sure the movie was heading in a good direction.

In the comments collected for the book, Boden says that “the script is constantly changing because the movie is constantly changing and growing, all throughout development, all throughout production, and all throughout post. And there is a real desire to be responsive to what the movie is becoming in any moment.” The book also underlines how these constant changes led Boden and Fleck to rewrite “the day before [they] were shooting a scene.”

The chaotic birth of Captain Marvel could only be possible thanks to Boden’s and Fleck’s different approaches to filmmaking. As Fleck explains it, “That's always been why Anna and I are a good team, because she's such a hardcore planner, and I'm a little bit more flexible and adaptable on the day. So, we were able to navigate the Marvel process. I think we were suited for it.”

In the book, Boden emphasizes how the rewrites were “always making that scene better.” We could say the technique paid off, as Captain Marvel became one of Marvel’s biggest successes in theaters, hauling more than $1.1 billion in the international box office.

Captain Marvel introduced Brie Larson as the titular hero, a human who gets superpowers after being exposed to Kree alien technology. Captain Marvel showed up again in Avengers: Endgame and is set to return in the upcoming The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels will star Larson, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. Monica became a part of the MCU after showing up in WandaVision, a series that doubled as the heroine's origin story. As for Kamala, the heroine will star in her own Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, before making a move for theaters.

The Marvels will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Ms. Marvel already wrapped production and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ sometime next year.

