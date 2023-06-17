Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is back in Secret Invasion, after four years of not appearing in any Marvel Cinematic Universe project. The kind Skrull is facing a difficult challenge, as he has to fight against people who used to be his friends, when a group of evil Skrulls plans to take over the planet, enforcing their will on the human population. However, that wasn't always the case, and Talos was supposed to suffer a very different fate after his introduction in Captain Marvel. During a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, the actor explained how his character's death was supposed to go down at one point:

There's been an evolution there, which was completely unexpected. I took the job because it was Ryan [Fleck] and Anna [Boden] who I had done a film with and they said, “Would you come and do this?” I was like, “Sure.” I knew I'd have a brief time there, he was gonna die on page 56, and here we are. It's awesome. It's been one of the great working honors of my life to be in what is considered the greatest contemporary film studio on Earth. It’s awesome. Basically, those Kree punks came on in and started some drama, and then one of the things that happened was that he fought. He gets done in that time. We understand a little bit about what's going on, but that's it. He's gone, he's gone.

Thankfully, the story was changed before the release of the movie, and the character got to continue his journey in the long-running franchise. In the 2019 blockbuster, the Skrulls are on Earth due to the war between themselves and the Kree. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) had been brainwashed into thinking she was a Kree warrior, using her extraordinary powers to fight in the name of the alien army. After meeting Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and believing he was his enemy, Talos teamed up with the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Captain Marvel to fight against Yon-Rogg (Jude Law).

That was a long time ago, and Captain Marvel has been away for years. There's not a single member of the Avengers willing to help Fury with the upcoming war, and since his enemies are shape-shifters, there's no way of knowing where danger will be coming from. Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) won't let the past go, and he wants to take out Fury due to a disagreement they had years prior to the events of the show. Added to that, the fearless G'iah (Emilia Clarke) is also a part of the villain's enterprise, but she doesn't seem as committed to the cause as other characters.

Talos' Challenge

Secret Invasion brings a different type of villain to the MCU, standing out from the group of underwater nations and magical beings due to their ability of mimicking anyone they can think of. When the Skrulls were introduced as allies in Captain Marvel, the power set seemed interesting, and now that they are the antagonists of the story, it's terrifying to think just how far they can get when they can look like the President or even another superhero. Let's just hope Talos, Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) can come up with a solution to their problem before Earth becomes the Skrull's new home.

