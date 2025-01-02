For all the love his fictional characters have received, Tom Hanks has spent much of his career playing real American heroes, whether it be the courageous Captain Sully Sullenberger in Sully or the ray of sunshine that was Fred Rodgers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. As 2025 gets underway, one of his acclaimed features that falls into this category has just arrived on Prime Video - Captain Phillips. The Oscar-nominated 2013 biopic places Hanks in the shoes of Richard Phillips, the captain of the Maersk Alabama container ship who, on one unexpected day in 2009, was confronted with the threat of Somali pirates. It takes inspiration from Phillips's novel recounting the incident with Stephan Talty, A Captain's Duty: Somali Pirates, Navy SEALs, and Dangerous Days at Sea, with director Paul Greengrass bringing the story to life.

Captain Phillips builds tension throughout its journey, introducing the titular veteran navigator and his crew as an experienced team of sailors heading into dangerous waters. Set to sail around the Horn of Africa, they undergo drills to prepare should a vessel approach their ship. However, nothing could fully arm them for a nightmare scenario when they're boarded by an armed group led by Abduwali Muse. Across multiple days, Phillips and his crew are forced to use their wits to navigate an increasingly dangerous situation without drawing the pirates' ire. Throughout the harrowing survival tale, the captain does everything in his power to ensure his crew comes home alive, even if it means taking a gamble with his own life.

Though Hanks didn't receive an Academy Award nomination for his efforts, his performance still earned high praise, with the film itself earning a 93% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, among the best of his career. His co-star Barkhad Abdi​​​​​, who played Muse, came away with a Best Supporting Actor nomination in his first film appearance. It was one of six awards Captain Phillips was up for, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for the script penned by Billy Ray. That's not to say the film is without controversy, as more than half of the crew on the Maersk Alabama spoke out against its depiction of the captain as a solely heroic figure. Still, the historical accuracy hasn't stopped the feature from remaining a favorite among Hanks's filmography for its thrills based on some level of reality.

Where Will Viewers See Tom Hanks Next?

Coming off a reunion with his old Forrest Gump colleagues Robert Zemeckis and Robin Wright with Here, Hanks has another team-up with a longtime collaborator coming before long. After appearing in Wes Anderson's most recent film, Asteroid City, he's set to take on a key role in The Phoenician Scheme alongside an eye-watering list of stars including Michael Cera, Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, and more. Filming wrapped on the production in June last year, leaving the door open for a release sometime later this year. In the meantime, he'll be seen on the big screen a bit sooner with the long-awaited theatrical release of the Sundance darling Freaky Tales on April 4. Hanks shares top billing in the Oakland-coded anthology flick with Pedro Pascal, among others.

Captain Phillips is now available on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on all the biggest films coming to and leaving streaming.

