As we await the June release of Elvis, a new biopic starring Austin Butler in the titular role and Tom Hanks as his manager, it’s interesting to look back on Hanks’s past work in the biopic genre. It’s no secret that America’s dad has a catalog of impressive docudramas, ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in Philadelphia to other hits like Apollo 13, Saving Mr. Banks, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Despite critical acclaim, however, Hanks’s 2013 action-packed biopic Captain Phillips is often overshadowed in popular culture by his aforementioned blockbusters. While a phenomenal performance from Tom Hanks has become par for the course, this movie doesn’t rely on its titular character. Instead, the filmmakers use Phillips’s story to explore themes of privilege, taking a white-centric storyline and leaving the audience to question our perceptions of good and evil. This is done by showing how the lead characters were born into vastly different circumstances, and how this provides Phillips with a luxury of options that the pirates simply do not have. Captain Phillips forces the audience to remember that when we live in a world where so many people struggle to make ends meet, it’s sheer luck that allows some of us to do so without a gun in our hands and a knife at our throats.

Within the first five minutes of the movie, the audience is immediately shown the vast circumstantial gaps that separate Phillips and his main adversary. Phillips and his wife pack up their minivan, drive away from a sizable Vermont home, and ponder their children’s seemingly precarious futures on the way to the airport for Phillips to embark on his next job. Cut to a Somali community shaken by civil war, where children sit on the street with rifles and Abduwali Muse —played by Barkhad Abdi in an astounding debut performance— is awoken by the arrival of violent bosses demanding immediate action. While both parties take on jobs that force them to leave their homes, there are glaring differences in their accommodations. As Phillips takes his luggage to the sun-soaked captain’s quarters upon the Maersk Alabama, Muse recruits a team of Somali fishermen who board their boats at gunpoint.

While we watch Phillips examine his ship and demand better security as they travel around the Horn of Africa, it’s immediately established that the captain has already placed himself at the center of this narrative. He is a good man trying to provide for his family and deliver food to African populations, all while outwitting the evil pirates that seek to disrupt his mission. This narrative is turned on its head later in the movie when Muse ridicules Phillips’s claim that rich countries like America want to help Somalis, while in reality they come to Somali waters and take all their fish. This suggests that the Americans are in fact the thieves, leeching off the livelihood of the African population while also attempting to maintain the illusion of salvation, essentially grinding any semblance of a white savior narrative into dust.

RELATED: ‘Greyhound’ Sequel in the Works From Tom Hanks, Apple TV+

​​This is not to say that Hanks's Phillips is a bad guy and the pirates are in the right. The central issues in this film come about because everybody has a job to do, and as Phillips says, "We all got bosses." What these actors — particularly Faysal Ahmed, who plays Muse's right-hand-man Najee — do so well is show how this kind of stress can create impulsive, angry men who see no way through conflict other than violence. We can't blame Phillips for his fear of his adversaries, because they have proven themselves to be unyielding in their efforts to get what they came for.

Intimidating as they may be, this movie does a good job of portraying Muse and his team not as a unified entity of nameless faces, but rather as unique individuals. They are complex characters with skills, dispositions, and insecurities all tethered by what they share: a need for money and a paralyzing lack of options. We watch as Muse struggles to maintain control, wrestling with his self-preservation, his dreams of moving to America, and his morality. We see the untrusting Najee become so consumed by rage that his recklessness gets him and his friends killed. Elmi lacks authority in the group, frantically steering a lifeboat that he knows will never reach the shore, and the young Bilal seeks to prove himself while losing sight of what he’s even fighting for. What the filmmakers and actors give us through these characters is not a band of villains, but a group of kids driven by fear and trapped by circumstance.

While Phillips may be the protagonist and attempts to reason with the pirates, we understand that he possesses a level of privilege that prevents him from really sympathizing with his captors. As he tries to reason with Muse, saying that there is more to life than being a fisherman and kidnapping people for ransom, Muse simply responds “Maybe in America.” This moment and this line hit home to both Phillips and the audience that for these young men and for so many others trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty, there is no other way out.

Image via Sony Pictures

This realization is what makes this film’s finale so heartbreaking. Even after being terrorized for days and staring down the barrel of a gun, Phillips cries as he is showered in the blood of his captors. We feel every ounce of fight drain from Muse as an officer informs him that his friends are dead, and he will be taken to America to face trial for his crimes. This ending is not a victory for Phillips or for the audience. It is not a triumph. It is a consequence of desperation, miscommunication, and multiple parties who were taught that the only way to avoid bloodshed is through more bloodshed. While this movie could have easily told the story of a heroic white man terrorized by black pirates and saved by a predominantly white team of government officials, we are instead left grieving for a group of kids who for the most part followed orders, attempted to negotiate, and were killed anyway.

As Phillips crumbles under the duress of extreme shock, fear, and grief as the movie comes to an end, we are left to sit with our own thoughts of what separates us from our enemies, what lengths we would go to in order to survive, and what we think makes a life worth saving. Like any biopic made in recent years, this film took some creative liberties while telling its story, but you can argue that what it gave us was so much more important than portraying one man’s harrowing brush with death. Perhaps better than any other movie, Captain Phillips demonstrates the idea that while we may all navigate the same waters, we are certainly not all in the same boat. Through these explorations of privilege, this film proves itself as more than just a high-stakes thriller, by showing us that when people are pushed to the brink of humanity and forced into violence at the hands of unjust systems, nobody wins.

10 Celebrities Who Got Their Start in Horror Movies

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

CL Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe